Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim LIVE Score Updates in DFB Pokal Match (0-0)

WE'LL START IN A FEW MOMENTS
In a couple of minutes we will start the broadcast of Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, match corresponding to the second round of the DFB Pokal 2023/24 from the field of Signal Iduna Park here on VAVEL Mexico.
LINE-UPS READY
This is the starting lineup for Hoffenheim as they look to book their place in the third round of the DFB Pokal in the company of their home fans at Signal Iduna Park.
Auf in die nächste Runde! #BVBTSG pic.twitter.com/jxaBW7f8gK— TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) November 1, 2023
LINE-UPS READY
This is the starting lineup that Borussia Dortmund will send to the Signal Iduna Park in the company of their fans as they look to secure a place in the third round of the DFB Pokal.
🏆 Mit dieser Elf in das Pokal-Duell! ⚔️#BVBTSG pic.twitter.com/pWgyCwuKNz— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 1, 2023
PRIZE #2 FOR THE CHAMPION
One of the most significant benefits is direct qualification to the UEFA Europa League group stage for next season. This gives the team the opportunity to compete in a prestigious European competition.
PRIZE #1 FOR THE DFB POKAL WINNER
The DFB-Pokal winner has the privilege of competing in the German Supercup against the Bundesliga champion. This clash is considered the unofficial start of the German season and is a recognition of the national champions.
BACK HOME?
Several of the team's players are considering a future outside the club, and among them is Englishman Jadon Sancho, who is at odds with Erik ten Hag, which has prevented him from gaining access to Manchester United's facilities. Sancho, pending the winter transfer window, is considering his next move, which could include a return to the Bundesliga.
According to reports from 90min, the player is eyeing a return to Borussia Dortmund, where he played for four seasons before being signed by United.
UNBEATEN LEAGUE RUN CONTINUES
After falling behind 2-0 and then 3-2, Borussia Dortmund managed to secure a 3-3 draw in their away match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the ninth round of the Bundesliga. This result allowed the team to at least preserve their unbeaten run in the league.
WHO ARE THE REIGNING CHAMPIONS?
RB Leipzig claimed a 2-0 victory over Eintracht in the 2023/22 German Cup final, securing the win with goals scored by Christopher Nkunku and Dominique Szoboszlai. The match was decided in the second half, after a first half in which Frankfurt managed to contain their opponents' offensive attempts.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, all the emotions of the DFB Pokal duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue on their way to the championship.
Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match for DFB Pokal Match?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim of 1st November in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 1, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 1, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 1, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Brazil
|
November 1, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Chile
|
November 1, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Colombia
|
November 1, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 1, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Spain
|
November 1, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Mexico
|
November 1, 2023
|
11:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
November 1, 2023
|
12:00
|
Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Borussia Dortmund's iconic captain Marco Reus. The current leader of the German squad has become the creator of the way for the Dortmund squad to come out on top in every match and with his experience he can tip the scales in favor of the home side at any time.
Borussia Dortmund's last line-up:
G. Kobel; R. Bensebani, N. Schlotterbeck, M. Hummels, M. Wolf; F. Nmecha, E. Can, M. Sabitzer; M. Reus, N. Füllkrug, D. Malen.
Watch out for this Hoffenheim player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Hoffenheim's iconic German center forward, Maximilian Beier. The current killer of the small area has amazed all and sundry in the Bundesliga, since his arrival at Hoffenheim he started to break the nets and quickly became a starter. Maximilian Beier is a player with great strength and definition that makes him dangerous for opponents.
Hoffenheim's last line-up:
O. Baumann; K. Vogt, J. Brooks, A. Szalai; P. Kaderabek, G. Proemel, F. Grillistch, A. Stach, R. Skov; W. Weghorst, M. Beier.
Background:
Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim have met on a total of 33 occasions (16 Borussia Dortmund wins, 10 draws, 7 Hoffenheim wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, 55 goals have been scored by Borussia Dortmund, while 47 have been scored by Hoffenheim. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 6 of the 2023/24 season where Borussia Dortmund won 1-3 away.
About the Stadium
Signal Iduna Park is one of the most iconic and famous stadiums in the world of soccer. Located in the city of Dortmund, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, this stadium is home to Borussia Dortmund, one of the most successful and passionate clubs in the country. Signal Iduna Park is known for its electric and passionate atmosphere. It has a capacity to hold more than 81,000 fans, making it the Bundesliga stadium with the largest number of spectators. During Borussia Dortmund matches, the "Südtribüne" or "South Stand" is especially famous, hosting over 25,000 fans, creating one of the most vibrant experiences in world soccer.
Aiming for a surprise
Hoffenheim are preparing for a crucial clash at Signal Iduna Park, where they will be looking to snatch qualification from Borussia Dortmund. This match is not only a sporting challenge, but also an opportunity to prove that one of Germany's giants is going through a period of crisis. Winning at the Signal Iduna Park would be a major blow that would highlight the crisis that Borussia Dortmund is going through at the moment. Hoffenheim will not hesitate to go for the win with determination and ambition, hoping to make their mark on this season.
A must-win situation
The importance of a DFB Pokal second-round victory for Borussia Dortmund cannot be underestimated. The team is facing a difficult time in the UEFA Champions League, where results have not been as expected, and the pressure is mounting. In this context, a victory in the German Cup could be an injection to boost morale and confidence within the team. The DFB Pokal is a competition in which Borussia Dortmund has had an outstanding record over the years. Winning this cup not only means the glory and prestige of a title, but also provides a boost in morale that can be crucial in the season.
On course for the cup title
The DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, is one of the most prominent and exciting soccer tournaments in the German-speaking country. This competition, organized by the German Football Association, brings together teams from all divisions of German soccer in a battle for the prestigious trophy. What makes the DFB-Pokal particularly special is its potential for surprises. Teams from lower divisions often come up against the Bundesliga giants and can unleash thrilling feats.
Kick-off time
The Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 DFB Pokal: Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.