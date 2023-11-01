Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match
Sevilla

How and where to watch the Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla match for Copa del Rey?

This is the start time of the game Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla of 1th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Star +

Chile 10:30 am: Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +

USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 6:30 pm: Movistar+, 

Mexico 9:30 am: Sky HDBlue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +

Peru 9:30 am: Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +

Speak,Diego Alonso!

"I'm satisfied with everyone's involvement and work, everyone works well. Then I choose and train everyone in the same way and with the same tools, although then I'm the one who makes the decisions. I decide who is best able to play or is best suited to each game. I'm happy with everyone and opportunities will come my way so that I can take advantage of them.

The World Cup is very beautiful. We're very excited and we have to take it game by game. The end goal is what it is, but we have to build on it. Victories usually help, but you can't depend on that to build, so what comes after is a consequence.

Winning isn't the most important thing, it's the only thing, but you have to prepare. If you know why you eat, you'll keep eating. That way you know your strengths and weaknesses. If you only worry about winning and don't correct your mistakes, you'll get into a vicious circle that won't allow you to grow. We're here so that Sevilla can grow and be in the positions it deserves. I'm not asking for patience, but I think we have to keep building even though we haven't managed to win. We have to keep helping the players.

Dmitrovic has a finger problem, a lot of discomfort. He's been like this since last week and in the first training session of the week he suffered again, he's vomiting and he couldn't train".

Sevilla squad

Diego Alonso has selected 19 players for the match. The coach will be without Marko Dmitrovic, who suffered a sprained fifth finger on his right hand, while Sergio Ramos is sidelined with a muscle injury in his right leg. What's new are seven youth players, including first-team regulars like Kike Salas, Juanlu and goalkeepers Alberto Flores and Matías. Right-back Darío Benavides and striker Isra Domínguez have also made their official debuts for the first team.

Prearation

Unprecedented confrontation

Quintanar and Sevilla have never met. This will be the first time that the Rojiblanco have visited the town of Cuenca and they will try to leave a positive or negative memory, depending on the side, for the people of Nervion.
Sevilla

Sevilla are 14th in LaLiga on just 10 points, having won just two games and drawn four others, losing four more. In terms of goals, the Palanganas have scored 16 and conceded 15.
Quintanar del Rey

Quintanar del Rey is a team from the town of Quintanar del Rey, in the province of Cuenca. The team was founded in 1996 and is currently playing in the Tercera División, the fourth tier of Spanish soccer. Quintanar are on a run of two wins, one draw and two defeats and are in third place with 16 points.

Quintanar del Rey have never played in the Copa del Rey before. They reached the third round of the competition after eliminating Zona Norte 1-0.

Eye on the game

Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla live this Wednesday (1), at the Alfonso Viller García Stadiumr at 10:30 am ET, for the Copa del Rey. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
