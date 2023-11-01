Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla match live?
What time is Quintanar del Rey vs Sevilla match for Copa del Rey?
Argentina 11:30 am: Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Star +
Chile 10:30 am: Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +
USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 6:30 pm: Movistar+,
Mexico 9:30 am: Sky HDBlue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +
Peru 9:30 am: Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +
Speak,Diego Alonso!
The World Cup is very beautiful. We're very excited and we have to take it game by game. The end goal is what it is, but we have to build on it. Victories usually help, but you can't depend on that to build, so what comes after is a consequence.
Winning isn't the most important thing, it's the only thing, but you have to prepare. If you know why you eat, you'll keep eating. That way you know your strengths and weaknesses. If you only worry about winning and don't correct your mistakes, you'll get into a vicious circle that won't allow you to grow. We're here so that Sevilla can grow and be in the positions it deserves. I'm not asking for patience, but I think we have to keep building even though we haven't managed to win. We have to keep helping the players.
Dmitrovic has a finger problem, a lot of discomfort. He's been like this since last week and in the first training session of the week he suffered again, he's vomiting and he couldn't train".
Sevilla squad
Prearation
▶️ ¡Listos para la #CopaDelRey! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/7jdY77AgCV — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) October 31, 2023
Unprecedented confrontation
Sevilla
Quintanar del Rey
Quintanar del Rey have never played in the Copa del Rey before. They reached the third round of the competition after eliminating Zona Norte 1-0.
