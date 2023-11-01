AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.
What time is AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool of November 01st, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:45 hours
Chile: 16:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Peru: 14:45 hours
USA: 15:45 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:45 hours
Uruguay: 16:45 hours
Paraguay: 15:45 hours
Spain: 22:45 hours
Where and how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch the AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 21st meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 15 wins for Liverpool, 3 draws and 3 for Bournemouth.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Egypt's attacker, 31-year-old Mohamed Salah has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Egypt, Mohamed Salah, the attacker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 37 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 19 goals in the English league and 13 assists, currently has 7 goals in 9 games, in this tournament he has one goal.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player.
Wales attacker, 26 year old David Brooks has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from......
The attacker of Wales, David Brooks, 26 years old, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the English league and 0 assists, currently he has 1 goal and in this tournament in 2 games he has 2 goals.
How is Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Toulouse, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Liverpool 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest, Oct. 29, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 5 - 1 Toulouse, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton, Oct. 21, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 2 Liverpool, Oct. 8, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2 - 0 Union St.-Gilloise, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Liverpool, Sept. 30, 2023, English Premier League
How is Bournemouth coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Stoke City, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 1 Burnley, Oct. 28, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 1 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oct. 21, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 3 - 0 AFC Bournemouth, Oct. 7, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 4 Arsenal, Sept. 30, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Stoke City, Sep. 27, 2023, English League Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool EFL Cup match. The match will take place at Vitality Stadium, at 15:45.