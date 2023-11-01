Mexico vs Brasil LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Pan-American Games

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Brazil live in the Pan American Games 2023 Semi-Final, as well as the latest information from the Sasualito Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on August 8, 2021 in the Olympic Games, where Mexico was defeated in the penalty shootout with a great performance by both teams. It is expected to be a great match tomorrow with two of the strongest teams in this competition, no doubt we expect a match full of intensity, goals and emotions in these Pan American Games, in a stadium that will be packed to the rafters with fans from both countries who will not abandon them at this important moment for them.
Sasualito Stadium
It is located in Viña de Mar, it is the venue for these Pan American Games for men's football. It has a capacity for 23 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 8, 1929, it will be the venue where Mexico and Brazil will compete for a place in the final of these Pan American Games in Chile 2023, without a doubt a great stadium for one of the most exciting matches of this edition.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Brazil online and live in the Pan American Games 2023 Semifinal
The Mexico vs Brazil match will not be broadcast on television.
The Mexico vs Brazil match can be tuned into the Panam Channel Sports streams.
What time is the Mexico vs Brazil match of the Pan American Games 2023 Semi-Final?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Brazil match on 1 November 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 16:00
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 08:00 hours
India: 09:00
Nigeria: 09:00
South Africa: 09:00
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad and their star players for this match which promises to be one of the best with intensity, goals and excitement.
Background
The record leans towards Brazil, as they have only met on one occasion, where the South Americans won with a minimum score of 1-0, tomorrow the Brazilians will be slight favourites to win the match and the ticket to the final, but a very close game full of intensity is expected throughout this match.
How is the Brazilian national team coming along?
The Brazilian team is coming from finishing the group stage undefeated with a record of 3 games played and 3 games won, with 6 goals scored and 0 goals conceded, undoubtedly a very strong team full of players of the highest quality, will seek to qualify for the final to fight for the gold medal, but will face Mexico which will not be an easy opponent, thus the two teams reach this semifinal in the Pan American Games in Chile 2023.
How does the Mexican national team fare?
The Mexican national team suffered a lot to qualify for this Pan American Games semi-final, a team that has come from less to more, coming from 4 points with a record of one win, one draw and one loss, will face Brazil, a very strong team where a very physical match full of intensity, goals and emotions is expected, this is how the Mexican team arrives to this Semi-Final and with the sole objective of getting the gold medal in a tournament that is an obligation to win it for the Mexican team.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Mexico vs Brazil match, corresponding to the Semi-Final of the Pan American Games 2023. The match will take place at the Sausalito Stadium at 14:00.