West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

How and where to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal match live?
What time is West Ham vs Arsenal match for Carabao Cup?
Argentina 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 :30pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2:30 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak, Arteta!
I live in exactly the same way as the Premier League. I have the same feeling in my stomach, the same uncertainty, the same way of preparing. I'll be there close to the game and I just want to win the game, that's for sure.
Even if you're rotating [the squad], I think the role of the players now is to be committed to the challenge of the trophy and this game. I think it's fundamental for them to show what they can do and when it's really important and they get a chance and a moment when they're in or out, how are you going to approach that game and are you going to win the game for the team? I think if you want to grow as a team and you don't have that mentality, it's very difficult.
I think if you want to grow as a team and you don't have that mentality, it's very difficult, so the mentality of every three days and being able to do that in different ways and in different contexts when you have a big game next week, or we've just played the Champions League or another big game here, is: 'OK, what is the behavior of the team and how do they respond to that. I think it's very important".
Arteta
Speak, David Moyes!
It can take a few months for anybody to adapt, whether they're doing well or not. I think Mo has settled in well though. He started against Everton and did well. He's young and we're not pushing too hard or asking for too much too soon. I think he could be a midfield player, but could also play off the right or up front for us. I think all those positions are important for us because it gives us a variation.
Let's remember that Arsenal, over many years, have had great teams. I was fortunate - or perhaps unfortunate - enough to come up against them. They're always a tough task to face.
I hope we'll see Declan back. This is the man who lifted the first European trophy in 50 years at West Ham. He should be welcome back with open arms. He was a brilliant member of the team and conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain. I'm really looking forward to seeing him. I'm not sure I want him to play! But I hope he is there.
It's a factor because I can't use them at the weekend. It's disappointing that they were booked and suspended, but that's the way the league has gone this year.
We've got a couple of injury behind the scenes that we're having to deal with, from the weekend. I wouldn't say too much at the moment but we've got a couple of knocks, and one or two might miss".
