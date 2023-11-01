West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match
Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:30 AM10 minutes ago

How and where to watch the West Ham vs Arsenal match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:25 AM15 minutes ago

What time is West Ham vs Arsenal match for Carabao Cup?

This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Arsenal of 1th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2:30  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 :30pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2:30 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

3:20 AM20 minutes ago

Speak, Arteta!

"We just have to beat West Ham. It's a competition where we have the chance to progress and win a trophy and our mentality will be focused only on West Ham. Doing what we're doing, being consistent and playing better than the opposition means that against West Ham it will be a very difficult game. It's always away against them and we want to continue with the momentum and form we're in. That's it.

I live in exactly the same way as the Premier League. I have the same feeling in my stomach, the same uncertainty, the same way of preparing. I'll be there close to the game and I just want to win the game, that's for sure.

Even if you're rotating [the squad], I think the role of the players now is to be committed to the challenge of the trophy and this game. I think it's fundamental for them to show what they can do and when it's really important and they get a chance and a moment when they're in or out, how are you going to approach that game and are you going to win the game for the team? I think if you want to grow as a team and you don't have that mentality, it's very difficult. 

I think if you want to grow as a team and you don't have that mentality, it's very difficult, so the mentality of every three days and being able to do that in different ways and in different contexts when you have a big game next week, or we've just played the Champions League or another big game here, is: 'OK, what is the behavior of the team and how do they respond to that. I think it's very important".

3:15 AM25 minutes ago

Arteta

Arsenal
Arsenal
3:10 AM30 minutes ago

Speak, David Moyes!

"We're trying to find a way of becoming a bit more open and get some more attacks. The last few games, we've struggled to make chances, which is a surprise to me because that's not the way we've been training.  That's the bit we need to work on I think.

It can take a few months for anybody to adapt, whether they're doing well or not. I think Mo has settled in well though. He started against Everton and did well. He's young and we're not pushing too hard or asking for too much too soon. I think he could be a midfield player, but could also play off the right or up front for us. I think all those positions are important for us because it gives us a variation.

Let's remember that Arsenal, over many years, have had great teams. I was fortunate - or perhaps unfortunate - enough to come up against them. They're always a tough task to face.

I hope we'll see Declan back. This is the man who lifted the first European trophy in 50 years at West Ham. He should be welcome back with open arms. He was a brilliant member of the team and conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain. I'm really looking forward to seeing him. I'm not sure I want him to play! But I hope he is there.

It's a factor because I can't use them at the weekend. It's disappointing that they were booked and suspended, but that's the way the league has gone this year.

We've got a couple of injury behind the scenes that we're having to deal with, from the weekend. I wouldn't say too much at the moment but we've got a couple of knocks, and one or two might miss".

3:05 AM35 minutes ago

David Moyes

West Ham
West Ham
3:00 AM40 minutes ago

Gunners

Like their opponents, Arsenal also play in more than one competition - the Champions League and the Premier League, and come into the game with three wins, one draw and one defeat. In the league, the Gunners are in second place with 24 points.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Hammers

In all competitions - Europa League and Premier League - West Ham have two wins, one draw and two defeats. In the PL, the Hammers are in ninth place with 14 points.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

West Ham vs Arsenal live this Wednesday (1), at the London Olympic Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Carabao Cup. The match is valid for the last 16 of the competition.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Carabao Cup Match: West Ham vs Arsenal Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo