Chelsea vs Blackburn LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match
Chelsea

Update Live Commentary
3:45 AM2 hours ago

3:40 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Chelsea vs Blackburn can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:35 AM2 hours ago

What time is Chelsea vs Blackburn round of 16 of EFL Cup?

This is the kickoff time for the Chelsea vs Blackburn match on November 1, 2023

3:30 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea Statement

Mauricio Pochettino spoke ahead of the match: "It's a difficult situation and it's not going to change. We have to accept that we are in England and this is different to the rest of the world. Even if I'm not happy about it we have to be at our best and accept a situation that is not going to change."

"I'm not happy, I don't think the players and the club are happy either. We have needed to be more consistent at home for a long time."

"It was a moment when we were all frustrated. After 40 minutes playing very well and creating chances, we didn't score. He [Jackson] came to me and we talked about field position and finding some solution. A fan said 'hey, wake up' and started swearing a little bit. Jackson received it in a bad way, and it's logical, because he is the biggest stakeholder in scoring goals."

"We should have scored in the first half and we didn't do it. If you create situations and you don't score, you have to blame yourself. We weren't accurate in front of goal. At this point it's obvious that the team doesn't get enough goals. I think it's about a lot of things. It's not just about confidence, it's about better decisions. There are too many factors that can influence that."

"When you try to create something new and create a project that we are building, you have to work hard. Circumstances are not helping us go faster than we want to. We have ups and downs, it's normal."

"I am not happy because the 23rd is the anniversary with my wife and the 24th is an important date at night for Argentines. Neither the fans are happy with this decision nor am I happy with it. It is a difficult situation and it is not going to change. We have to accept that we are in England and that this is different from the rest of the world. Even if I am not happy about it we have to be at our best and accept a situation that is not going to change."

3:25 AM2 hours ago

Blackburn's latest lineup

L. Wahlstedt; H. Pickering, D. Hyam, H. Carter, J. Hill; S. Tronstad, A. Sigurdsson, S. Szmodics, J. Rankin-Costello, C. Brittain; T. Dolan.
3:20 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea's final line-up.

Petrovic; James, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Jackson, Madueke.
3:15 AM2 hours ago

How does Blackburn arrive?

Blackburn Rovers come into this match after beating Millwall two goals to one in the Championship two goals to one, the visiting team will go all out to surprise in this competition.
3:10 AM2 hours ago

How does Chelsea arrive?

3:05 AM3 hours ago

Chelsea vs Blackburn will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Chelsea vs Blackburn match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in London, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
3:00 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream, corresponding to the round of 16 of the EFL Cup. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium at 13:45.
