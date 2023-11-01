Everton vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 121 matches between the two teams, with 52 Everton wins, 30 draws and 39 Burnley victories. The Carabao Cup will be the first match in history. Everton have played Burnley 61 times at home. Burnely, vencendo 35 delas, empatando 14 e perdendo 12.
Probable Burnley
Burnley's probable team for the match is: Muric, Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea and Taylor; Brownhil, Cork and Berge; Gudmundsson, Rodríguez and Bruun Larsen.
Probable Everton
Everton's probable team for the match is: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane and Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Onana, Garner and Danjuma; Beto.
Absentees
Burnley have no absentees and have the return of Roberts, who was suspended, and Lyle Foster, who was injured. Everton's Benson is out injured, along with Beyer, Obafemi and Ekdal, who are also injured.
Carabao Cup
Everton and Burnley entered the second round of the Carabao Cup. Everton eliminated Doncaster Rovers, winning 2-1, while Burnley eliminated Nottingham Forest, winning 1-0. In the third round, the last before the last 16, Burnley beat Salford City 4-0. Everton, on the other hand, knocked out Aston Villa, winning 2-1.
Last Matches: Burnley
Burnley, on the other hand, are coming off the back of three straight defeats. On the seventh, at home, they lost 4-1 to Chelsea, with Odobert opening the scoring, Al-Dakhil equalizing with an own goal, Palmer turning the game around and Sterling and Jackson rounding off the scoring. On Saturday (21), the away defeat was 3-0 to Brentford, with goals from Wissa, Mbeumo and Ghoddos. And on Saturday (28), again away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to Bournemouth, with Taylor opening the scoring, Semenyo equalizing and Billing turning the game around.
Last Matches: Everton
Everton come into the match with two wins and one defeat. On October 7, at home, Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0, with goals from Garner, Harrison and Doucouré. On Saturday (21), away from home, the defeat came 2-0 to Liverpool, with goals from Salah. And on Sunday (29), once again away from home, the win came against West Ham, with a goal from Calvert-Lewin.
