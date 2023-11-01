Ipswich Town vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Carabao Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Ipswich Town vs Fulham live from the Carabao Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ipswich Town vs Fulham live corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup 2023, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Portman Road. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham online and live from the Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Ipswich Town vs Fulham match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
USA (ET): 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 9:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN
USA (ET): 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 9:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Ipswich Town lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Kenny McLean, Gabriel Sara, Onel Hernández, Jon Rowe, Adam Idah and Liam Gibbs.
Conor Chaplin, player to watch!
The Ipswich Town striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Chaplin seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 52 games where he got 5 assists and 29 goals. This will have to be one of those in charge of orchestrating Ipswich Town's offensive to avoid relegation.
How does Ipswich get here?
Ipswich Town continues with the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it fights for permanence to avoid relegation to League One. The team is in last position after 0 games played with a record of 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats. Ipswich is one of the teams that was promoted to the second division of British football and its objective is very clear, to avoid relegation and establish solid foundations for future seasons. Some interesting names in this group are Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Dominic Ball, Massimo Luongo, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental to the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Fulham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bernd Leno, Tim Ream. Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, João Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Raúl Jiménez, player to follow!
The Fulham striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to avoid relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team stay in the Premier League. During last season he played 20 games, where he got 3 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and show an improvement in his level than last season.
How does Fulham arrive?
Fulham enters this duel with the objective of the team fighting to stay in the Premier League, after closing last season in the EFL Championship champion and achieving promotion to the first division with 90 points, after 27 victories , 9 draws and 10 defeats. The team has made several additions, with Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andrés Pereira and Kevin Mbabu being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to make several moves to improve the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Fulham will seek to be one of the protagonists within the Premier League and reach new heights in all the championships in which it participates. They got off to a surprising start by getting a draw against Liverpool at home in their debut in the Premier League.
Where's the game?
Portman Road located in the city of Ipswich will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this season of the Carabao Cup. This stadium has capacity for 29,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1884.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ipswich Town vs Fulham match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup 2023. The match will take place at Portman Road, at 3:45 p.m.