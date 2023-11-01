Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Manchester United vs Newcastle live from the Carabao Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Newcastle live corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup 2023, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Old Trafford. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle online and live from the Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Manchester United vs Newcastle match in various countries:
Argentina: 5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Bolivia: 4:15 p.m. on ESPN
Brazil: 5:15 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Colombia: 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Ecuador: 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
USA (ET): 4:15 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 10:15 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 2:15 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Peru: 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Uruguay: 5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Venezuela: 4:15 p.m. on ESPN
Newcastle's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nick Pope, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almirón.
Callum Wilson, player to watch!
The Newcastle forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Wilson seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Newcastle on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he scored 18 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and Newcastle will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Newcastle arrive?
Newcastle is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the UEFA tournaments. Newcastle finished in fourth place in the Premier League with 71 points, after 19 wins, 14 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure heading to the UEFA Champions League, after several years of absence. These are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist of the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Cullum Wilson, Miguel Almirón, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental to the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Newcastle will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their fifth Premier League.
Manchester United's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: André Onana, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Højlund, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.
Marcus Rashford, player to watch!
The Manchester United striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top attacker. Now, after his passage last season, Rashford is running to be one of the greatest leaders in the forward line that Manchester United needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.
How does Man U get here?
Manchester United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this current season of the Premier League, the Red Devils remain in eighth place in the first division of English football with 15 points, after 5 victories, 0 draws and 5 losses. The Red Devils present themselves with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Marcus Rashford, André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United is a powerhouse in British football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of the table and win titles. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season. Among Manchester United's objectives are getting into the elimination phase of the UEFA Champions League, as well as fighting directly with Manchester City for the lead in the Premier League day by day.
Where's the game?
Old Trafford located in the city of Manchester United will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Carabao Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 25,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1896.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Newcastle match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup 2023. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 4:15 p.m.