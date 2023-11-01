Dundee vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Dundee vs Rangers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dundee vs Rangers match for the Scottish Premiership.
What time is the Dundee vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dundee vs Rangers of November 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM.
Brazil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 4:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
United States (ET): 3:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Rangers' latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jack Butland, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Ridvan Yilmaz, James Tavernier, Todd Cantwell, Nicolas Raskin, John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers.
Dundee's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Trevor Carson, Joe Shaughnessy, Aaron Donnelly, Juan Portales, Malachi Boateng, Lyall Cameron, Mohamad Sylla, Owen Beck, Jordan McGhee, Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan.
Rangers players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Rangers' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. Senegalese player Abdallah Sima (#19) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Defender James Tavernier (#2) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Scottish Premiership. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Jack Butland (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Rangers in the tournament
Rangers had a good start to the 2023-2024 Scottish Premiership season, they are in second position in the general table after 7 games won, 0 draws and 3 lost, they have 21 points. Rangers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Rangers' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 29 against Heart of Midlothian, resulting in a 2-1 victory at Ibrox Stadium and thus achieving another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Dundee players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Dundee's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Rangers. Irish player Joe Shaughnessy (#5) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Striker Amadou Bakayoko (#9) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the Scottish Premiership. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Trevor Carson (#31) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Dundee in the tournament
The Dundee football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Scottish Premiership (England's first football division) well, they are in fifth position in the general table with 2 games won, 5 drawn and 2 lost, achieving 11 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on October 28 against Livingston, it ended in a 2-0 victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Scot Foam Stadium is located in the city of Dundee, Scotland. It will host this match, has a capacity of 11,775 spectators and is the home of Dundee Football Club of the Scottish Premiership. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1899 and underwent renovation in 1999.