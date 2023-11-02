Mazatlan vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlan vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio El Encanto.
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Santos live online

The match will be broadcast on Azteca Deportes.

Mazatlan vs Santos can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Mazatlan vs Santos matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Mazatlan vs Santos match on November 1, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00

Santos Statements

Pablo Reppetto spoke before the match: "Yes, it was very important to win this match, because besides the fact that we only have four matches left, we needed the three points to get closer in the table and we still have these dates left in which we can still fight for a place among the qualified teams, since the distance is close to the playoffs. We won deservedly, with a first half that was perhaps a little more even, in the second half after the third goal we felt more comfortable, they took risks, after that came the other two goals because they had left spaces, but we were well positioned; it was important to win, but I also believe that the way we won is very good for everything, for our confidence, for the people who supported us today".

"The idea is that we continue along this same line, so that people keep coming back, because that way we play better in the decisive phases. In Mexican soccer everything is very even, there is a very high quality, maybe except for three teams that have taken a big advantage, then there is a closeness of all the teams and any detail makes you win points that are vital".

Latest Santos lineup

C. Vargas; H. Nervio, J. A ella, L. Reyes, C. Robles, R. Lozano; E. Zaldívar, J. Martínez, J. Zapata; A. Solari, J. Caicedo.
Mazatlán's final lineup

H. González; J. Díaz, F. Almada, B. Colula, V. Alvarado; D. Colman, J. Esquivel, J. Intriago; A. Loba, E. Bárcenas, L. Amarilla.
How does Santos arrive?

Santos surprised Juárez at home, which did not even manage to get their hands on the ball and ended up losing at the TSM five goals to one in a match that was quite favorable for the locals, who took advantage of their good play.

How does Mazatlan fare?

Mazatlán surprised Querétaro and ended up beating them three goals to zero, in a very deceptive match that ended up being defined in the final stretch of the game.

The Mazatlan vs Santos match will be played at El Encanto Stadium.

The Mazatlán vs Santos match will be played at El Encanto Stadium, located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlán vs Santos match, corresponding to Day 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio El Encanto at 21:00.
