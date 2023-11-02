Mazatlan vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Mazatlan vs Santos live stream
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Santos live online
Mazatlan vs Santos can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Mazatlan vs Santos matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
Santos Statements
"The idea is that we continue along this same line, so that people keep coming back, because that way we play better in the decisive phases. In Mexican soccer everything is very even, there is a very high quality, maybe except for three teams that have taken a big advantage, then there is a closeness of all the teams and any detail makes you win points that are vital".
Latest Santos lineup
Mazatlán's final lineup
How does Santos arrive?
How does Mazatlan fare?