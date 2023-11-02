Cruz Azul vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Cruz Azul vs FC Juárez live coverage here
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live online
Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 6:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 13:00 hours
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Juarez Statements
"As far as today's match against Santos is concerned, it seems to me that from the start we dominated the game, we failed in the details and that made the difference, we knew that this opponent was very difficult in transitions and that's how the goals fell to us."
"We have to continue to focus on the process and develop as a team, we are a new squad with 18 new players, we finished training on date 10 and our objective is to get into the playoffs and we have a chance to do so".
Cruz Azul's Statement
"For us it is a challenge we have ahead of us, there are three games, which are Liguilla games, we have to keep our feet on the ground".
"We are in a club where manners matter, before I took over the team, it was always purposeful, in the end we must think about Wednesday, and give it forward, hopefully we keep the streak".
"I am happy with the performance of the players, in the end it is a respite, but we are already thinking about Wednesday, about the game against Juárez, I am not thinking about other things in the future. I'm focused on the next match, we have to show what we're showing right now".
Juárez's last lineup
Last Cruz Azul lineup
How does Juárez fare?
How does Cruz Azul arrive?