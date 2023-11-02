Cruz Azul vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: Cruz Azul

Stay tuned for Cruz Azul vs FC Juárez live coverage here

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez match on November 1, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

Japan: 7:00 p.m.

India: 6:00 a.m.

Nigeria: 12:00 noon

South Africa: 13:00 hours

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

Juarez Statements

Diego Mejía spoke prior to the match: "We are two points away from achieving the franchise's historical maximum, the club had never achieved five wins in a tournament and today we have them, with three dates left in the tournament we are 'very much alive' and with the illusion of reaching a group stage".

"As far as today's match against Santos is concerned, it seems to me that from the start we dominated the game, we failed in the details and that made the difference, we knew that this opponent was very difficult in transitions and that's how the goals fell to us."

"We have to continue to focus on the process and develop as a team, we are a new squad with 18 new players, we finished training on date 10 and our objective is to get into the playoffs and we have a chance to do so".

Cruz Azul's Statement

Joaquín Moreno spoke after the victory against León: "It has been an irregular tournament, but we talked about it internally as a group. And what we want to do is to give our best effort, we will fight as hard as we can, we are calm and happy with the victory. There is still a chance to reach the Play-In".

"For us it is a challenge we have ahead of us, there are three games, which are Liguilla games, we have to keep our feet on the ground".

"We are in a club where manners matter, before I took over the team, it was always purposeful, in the end we must think about Wednesday, and give it forward, hopefully we keep the streak".

"I am happy with the performance of the players, in the end it is a respite, but we are already thinking about Wednesday, about the game against Juárez, I am not thinking about other things in the future. I'm focused on the next match, we have to show what we're showing right now".

Juárez's last lineup

Carlos Acevedo; Omar Campos, Félix Torres, Hugo Rodríguez, Raúl López; Alan Cervantes, Juan Brunetta, Diván Vergara, Pedro Aquino, Emerson Rodríguez; Harold Preciado.
Last Cruz Azul lineup

Andrés Gudiño, Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar, Kevin Castaño, Nacho Rivero, Uriel Antuna, Huescas, Charly Rodríguez, Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Ángel Sepúlveda.
How does Juárez fare?

Juarez has been going from strength to strength, currently the team has had a very bad negative streak, in their last game they conceded five goals and only scored one, so they need to win.
How does Cruz Azul arrive?

Cruz Azul arrives to this match after defeating León by the minimum score in this same stadium, so they will be looking to keep winning from three in this final stretch.

The Cruz Azul vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Azteca Stadium

The Cruz Azul vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez live stream, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 9:00 pm.
