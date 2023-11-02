Atlas vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Pachuca match.
What time is Atlas vs Pachuca match?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Pachuca of 1st November in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Atlas vs Pachuca around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
November 1, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
November 1, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
November 1, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
November 1, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
November 1, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
November 1, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
November 1, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
November 2, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
November 1, 2023
|
19:00
|
IZZI
|
Peru
|
November 1, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Pachuca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Lucas Di Yorio. The current Pachuca striker has been a key player for the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Atlas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordy Caicedo. The current Atlas attacker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Atlas lineup:
C. Vargas; J. Abella, M. Nervo, G. Aguirre, L. Reyes; J. M. Zapata, A. Rocha, J. Martínez; A. Solari, J. Caicedo, J. Guzmán.
Pachuca's last lineup:
C. Moreno; M. Rodríguez, J. Berlanga, G. Cabral, J. Castillo; C. Ortiz, P. Pedraza; O. Idrissi, D. Terans, H. Minestroza; L. Di Yorio.
Background:
Atlas and Pachuca have faced each other on a total of 50 occasions (16 red-and-black wins, 14 draws, 20 Tuzas wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of those from La Bella Airosa. In terms of goals scored, Pachuca beats Atlas, with a total of 69 goals scored and 60 for the locals. Their last meeting dates back to Day 15 of the Clausura 2023 where Pachuca lost 4-1 to Atlas.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Jalisco is an iconic soccer stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It is one of the most historic and emblematic stadiums in Mexico and has been home to several soccer teams throughout its history. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. Since its opening, it has witnessed numerous important sporting events, including matches of the Mexican national team and international competitions. The stadium has a capacity of around 56,713 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.
Three golden points
Pachuca is at a crucial crossroads in this Liga MX season. Their path to the finals has become uncertain, and the clash against Atlas presents itself as a defining challenge. With the final stretch of the season on the horizon, Pachuca needs to beat Atlas to secure a place in the Playoffs. Every point at this stage is valuable, and a loss at this stage could have serious consequences as their participation in the finals is in jeopardy if they fail to prevail in this clash.
Red-and-black team seeks top spot
Club Atlas has been showing impressive growth in its performance over the last season. With passion and determination, the team has worked hard to overcome obstacles and reach new levels of competitiveness in Liga MX. As they progress through the tournament, Atlas is determined to maintain their momentum and compete at the top of the standings. The fight for the championship is a realistic and ambitious goal for this team that has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their continued development and success.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Pachuca match will be played at Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Atlas vs Pachuca!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.