San Luis vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: @ClubAmerica

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:06 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here America vs San Luis Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs San Luis match.

 

12:01 AM2 hours ago

What time is San Luis vs America match?

This is the start time of the game San Luis vs America of 1st November in several countries:

Where To Watch San Luis vs America around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

November 1, 2023

23:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

November 2, 2023

00:00

  

Bolivia

November 1, 2023

22:00

  

Brasil

November 2, 2023

00:00

  

Chile

November 2, 2023

00:00

  

Colombia

November 1, 2023

22:00

  

Ecuador

November 1, 2023

22:00

  

Spain

November 2, 2023

5:00 

  

Mexico

November 1, 2023

21:00

ESPN

Peru

November 1, 2023

22:00 

  
11:56 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this San Luis player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Léo Bonatini. The current San Luis FC striker has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.

11:51 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Quiñones. The current attacker for America has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.

11:46 PM2 hours ago

América's final lineup:

O. Jiménez; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Cáseres, S. Reyes; A. Zendejas, J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
11:41 PM2 hours ago

Last San Luis lineup:

A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, J. Sanabria; R. Dourado, J. Güemez; Vitinho, D. Villapando, J. Murillo; L. Bonatini.
11:36 PM2 hours ago

Background:

América and San Luis have faced each other on a total of 24 occasions (15 azulcremas wins, 3 draws, 6 tuzas wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals scored, América has the advantage with 46 goals, followed by San Luis with 28 in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to the second leg of the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals where San Luis defeated América 1-2 at the Azteca.
11:31 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Alfonso Lastras Stadium is an iconic sports venue located in the city of San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It was inaugurated on July 1, 1987 and has witnessed numerous sporting events over the years. The stadium is named after Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, a prominent sports leader from San Luis Potosí. The stadium has a capacity of around 25,000 spectators, making it one of the most important venues in San Luis Potosí for sporting events and is known for being the home of Atletico de San Luis, a professional soccer team that competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer.
11:26 PM2 hours ago

San Luis's season

Atletico San Luis have surprised everyone with their incredible campaign in the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The team is firmly in the top four of the table, proving to be a serious contender for the title. Atletico San Luis faces America with a clear objective: to secure their ticket to the liguilla. The team is determined to maintain its privileged position and consolidate its status as a serious championship contender. The match against America is a litmus test that will mark their path to the final phase of the competition.
11:21 PM2 hours ago

They want to conquer the leadership

As is customary in every tournament, Club America is under constant pressure from its fans and others to see the team from Monterrey fighting for the title, as well as reaching the finals while dominating the majority of the regular Liga MX tournament. Now, America will be looking to continue dominating the tournament and will have to win three points if they want to remain at the top of the general table.
11:16 PM2 hours ago

The Glorious Liga MX

The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
11:11 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The San Luis vs America match will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
11:06 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: San Luis vs America!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo