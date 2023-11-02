San Luis vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is San Luis vs America match?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs America of 1st November in several countries:
Where To Watch San Luis vs America around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
November 1, 2023
23:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
November 2, 2023
00:00
Bolivia
November 1, 2023
22:00
Brasil
November 2, 2023
00:00
Chile
November 2, 2023
00:00
Colombia
November 1, 2023
22:00
Ecuador
November 1, 2023
22:00
Spain
November 2, 2023
5:00
Mexico
November 1, 2023
21:00
ESPN
Peru
November 1, 2023
22:00
Watch out for this San Luis player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Léo Bonatini. The current San Luis FC striker has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this America player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Quiñones. The current attacker for America has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
América's final lineup:
O. Jiménez; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Cáseres, S. Reyes; A. Zendejas, J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
Last San Luis lineup:
A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, J. Sanabria; R. Dourado, J. Güemez; Vitinho, D. Villapando, J. Murillo; L. Bonatini.
Background:
América and San Luis have faced each other on a total of 24 occasions (15 azulcremas wins, 3 draws, 6 tuzas wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals scored, América has the advantage with 46 goals, followed by San Luis with 28 in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to the second leg of the Clausura 2023 quarterfinals where San Luis defeated América 1-2 at the Azteca.
About the Stadium:
Alfonso Lastras Stadium is an iconic sports venue located in the city of San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It was inaugurated on July 1, 1987 and has witnessed numerous sporting events over the years. The stadium is named after Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, a prominent sports leader from San Luis Potosí. The stadium has a capacity of around 25,000 spectators, making it one of the most important venues in San Luis Potosí for sporting events and is known for being the home of Atletico de San Luis, a professional soccer team that competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer.
San Luis's season
Atletico San Luis have surprised everyone with their incredible campaign in the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The team is firmly in the top four of the table, proving to be a serious contender for the title. Atletico San Luis faces America with a clear objective: to secure their ticket to the liguilla. The team is determined to maintain its privileged position and consolidate its status as a serious championship contender. The match against America is a litmus test that will mark their path to the final phase of the competition.
They want to conquer the leadership
As is customary in every tournament, Club America is under constant pressure from its fans and others to see the team from Monterrey fighting for the title, as well as reaching the finals while dominating the majority of the regular Liga MX tournament. Now, America will be looking to continue dominating the tournament and will have to win three points if they want to remain at the top of the general table.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The San Luis vs America match will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: San Luis vs America!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.