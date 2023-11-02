Ajax vs Volendam Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivise Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Ajax vs Volendam match for Eredivise Match?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Volendam of 2nd November in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 2, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 2, 2023
|
16:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 2, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Brazil
|
November 2, 2023
|
16:00
|
|
Chile
|
November 2, 2023
|
16:00
|
|
Colombia
|
November 2, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 2, 2023
|
14:00
|
|
Spain
|
November 2, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Mexico
|
November 2, 2023
|
13:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
November 2, 2023
|
14:00
|
Watch out for this Ajax player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Ajax's iconic Dutch center forward, Brian Brobbey. The current killer of the small area has amazed all and sundry in the Eredivise, since he arrived at Ajax he started to break the nets and quickly became a starter. Brian Brobbey is a player with great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents.
Last Ajax line-up:
D. Ramaj; B. Sosa, J. Hato, J. Sutalo, A. Gaaei; K. Taylor, S. Berghuis, B. Tahirovic; S. Bergwijn, B. Brobbey, C. Borges.
Watch out for this Volendam player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Volendam's iconic center forward, Dutchman, Robert Mühren. The current killer of the small area has amazed all and sundry in the Eredivise, since he arrived at Volendam he started to break the nets and quickly became a starter. Robert Mühren is a player with a great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents.
Volendam's last line-up:
M. Backhaus; G. Cox, B. Benamar, X. Mbuyamba, D. Payne; D. Mirani; G. Koul, C. Twigt, M. de Haan, B. Ould-Chikh; R. Mühren.
Background:
Ajax and Volendam have met on a total of 58 occasions (41 Ajax wins, 10 draws, 7 Volendam wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, 168 goals have been scored by Ajax, while 61 have been scored by Volendam. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 18 of the 2022/23 season where Ajax drew 1-1 with Volendam.
About the Stadium
The Amsterdam Arena, now known as the Johan Cruijff Arena in honor of the legendary Dutch footballer, is an iconic stadium and a centerpiece of the Dutch soccer scene. Located in the city of Amsterdam, it is home to Ajax, one of the most successful and recognized clubs in the Netherlands.
Opened in 1996, the stadium has witnessed countless historic moments and exciting soccer matches. It has a capacity of over 54,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the Netherlands.
Looking to sink the giants further
Volendam face an imposing challenge as they prepare to play Eredivisie giants Ajax. For Volendam, beating Ajax would not only be a victory in itself, but would represent an opportunity to deal a significant blow to the Dutch giants, keeping them at the bottom of the overall league table.
Staying at the top of the league
Ajax are at a crucial point in the season, facing a negative run that has impacted their position in the Eredivisie. The team desperately needs a win against Volendam to turn the tide and start climbing the table. This situation represents both a challenge and an opportunity for Ajax. The team is on a quest to regain its best form and get back on track towards the top of the league. This win is essential to restore the team's morale and offer a new perspective for the rest of the season.
Going for the title
A good start to the first third of the Eredivisie season in the Netherlands is crucial for challenging for the top places at the end of the campaign. Teams that achieve consistent performances right from the start not only secure a top position in the table, but also establish a solid foundation for their future aspirations. In a highly competitive league like the Eredivisie, the road to the title or qualification for European competitions like the Champions League starts from the very first matches. The points scored at the start can make the difference between being at the top or having to make up ground later on.
Kick-off time
The Ajax vs Volendam match will be played at Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
