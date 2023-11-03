Bologna vs Lazio LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Image: Lazio

Update Live Commentary
4:34 PMa minute ago

37'

Luis Alberto's right-footed shot ends up going wide. 
4:33 PM2 minutes ago

28'

Marusic fails to reach the opponent's area to generate danger. 
4:23 PM13 minutes ago

25'

Saelemakers tried to generate, but could not get close to the goal. 
4:16 PM20 minutes ago

17'

Castellanos' header goes off target 
4:14 PM21 minutes ago

9'

A back-and-forth match, with both teams looking for the opponent's goal. 
4:02 PM34 minutes ago

0'

The action gets underway in Bologna. 
3:44 PMan hour ago

Lazio: LineUp

Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Taty Castellanos, Pedro
3:44 PMan hour ago

Bologna: Lineup

Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Ferguson, Saelemakers; Zirkzee 
3:37 PMan hour ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.  
3:31 PMan hour ago

At home

Bologna is already at the stadium and will go all out to make it three points and have a good game.  

 

3:31 PMan hour ago

Arrived

Lazio is already at the stadium and will go all out to win. 
3:23 PMan hour ago

Will deliver justice

Federico La Penna will be in charge of whistling in this match, the referee will go all out to hand out justice.
3:20 PMan hour ago

It won't be long now!

There is less than an hour to go before this important match kicks off, and we expect a pleasant encounter between these two teams.
3:18 PMan hour ago

Watch out here!

The last five meetings between these teams have been very similar. Lazio has two wins to Bolgona's two, plus a goalless draw.  
3:07 PMan hour ago

What a thing!

Lazio is one place above with sixteen points, the team will go all out to make it three.  
3:03 PM2 hours ago

What a tip!

Bologna is in eighth place with 15 points, the Italian team will be looking for goals and points to climb up the table.
2:56 PM2 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Bologna and Lazio. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups. 
3:45 AM13 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Bologna vs Lazio live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bologna vs Lazio live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
3:40 AM13 hours ago

3:35 AM13 hours ago

What time is Bologna vs Lazio matchday 11 of the Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the match Bologna vs Lazio on November 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 13:45
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 00:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.
South Africa: 7:45 a.m.
Australia: 07:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:45 a.m.
3:30 AM13 hours ago

Lazio Statement

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said ahead of the match: "It was a difficult game, easy to predict. Fiorentina did a bit more than us in the first half, but I think we legitimized the result with a very strong performance in the second half, where we created three or four great chances. It was a game on a knife's edge, but we deserved it in that second half."
 "Ciro we are waiting for, he is not in doubt. The goal will come in handy for him, as well as training a bit, as he has done little of it this month."
"Right now we have another player (Castellanos) who is doing well and it's fair to use him."
"It was a tough match, as was predictable. Fiorentina perhaps did a little more in the first half, but the result was fair thanks to a second half in which we conceded almost nothing and created three or four scoring chances."
3:25 AM13 hours ago

Lazio's final line-up

Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marušić; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Castellanos.
3:20 AM13 hours ago

Last Bologna lineup

Ravaglia; Posch, Bonifazi, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Moro, Aebischer; Ndoye, Fabbian, Karlsson; Van Hooijdonk
3:15 AM13 hours ago

How does Lazio arrive?

Lazio comes to this match after beating Fiorentina by the minimum, the team will go all out to score goals and give a great match against this complicated opponent.

3:10 AM13 hours ago

How does Bologna arrive?

Bologna comes to this match after drawing against Sassuolo by one goal, the team will go all out to score three goals in this match.
3:05 AM14 hours ago

The match Bologna vs Lazio will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

The match of Bologna vs Lazio will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, located in Bologna, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
3:00 AM14 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Bologna vs Lazio live stream for Matchday 11 of the Serie A season. The match will take place at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium at 13:45.
