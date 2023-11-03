Bologna vs Lazio LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
37'
Luis Alberto's right-footed shot ends up going wide.
28'
Marusic fails to reach the opponent's area to generate danger.
25'
Saelemakers tried to generate, but could not get close to the goal.
17'
Castellanos' header goes off target
9'
A back-and-forth match, with both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
0'
The action gets underway in Bologna.
Lazio: LineUp
Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Taty Castellanos, Pedro
Bologna: Lineup
Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Ferguson, Saelemakers; Zirkzee
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
At home
Bologna is already at the stadium and will go all out to make it three points and have a good game.
Arrived
Lazio is already at the stadium and will go all out to win.
Will deliver justice
Federico La Penna will be in charge of whistling in this match, the referee will go all out to hand out justice.
It won't be long now!
There is less than an hour to go before this important match kicks off, and we expect a pleasant encounter between these two teams.
Watch out here!
The last five meetings between these teams have been very similar. Lazio has two wins to Bolgona's two, plus a goalless draw.
What a thing!
Lazio is one place above with sixteen points, the team will go all out to make it three.
What a tip!
Bologna is in eighth place with 15 points, the Italian team will be looking for goals and points to climb up the table.
We are back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Bologna and Lazio. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Bologna vs Lazio live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bologna vs Lazio live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bologna vs Lazio live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Bologna vs Lazio can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Bologna vs Lazio can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Bologna vs Lazio matchday 11 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the match Bologna vs Lazio on November 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 13:45
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 00:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.
South Africa: 7:45 a.m.
Australia: 07:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:45 a.m.
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 13:45
Brazil: 13:45 hours
Chile: 13:45 hours
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 00:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.
South Africa: 7:45 a.m.
Australia: 07:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:45 a.m.
Lazio Statement
Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said ahead of the match: "It was a difficult game, easy to predict. Fiorentina did a bit more than us in the first half, but I think we legitimized the result with a very strong performance in the second half, where we created three or four great chances. It was a game on a knife's edge, but we deserved it in that second half."
"Ciro we are waiting for, he is not in doubt. The goal will come in handy for him, as well as training a bit, as he has done little of it this month."
"Right now we have another player (Castellanos) who is doing well and it's fair to use him."
"It was a tough match, as was predictable. Fiorentina perhaps did a little more in the first half, but the result was fair thanks to a second half in which we conceded almost nothing and created three or four scoring chances."
"Ciro we are waiting for, he is not in doubt. The goal will come in handy for him, as well as training a bit, as he has done little of it this month."
"Right now we have another player (Castellanos) who is doing well and it's fair to use him."
"It was a tough match, as was predictable. Fiorentina perhaps did a little more in the first half, but the result was fair thanks to a second half in which we conceded almost nothing and created three or four scoring chances."
Lazio's final line-up
Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marušić; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Castellanos.
Last Bologna lineup
Ravaglia; Posch, Bonifazi, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Moro, Aebischer; Ndoye, Fabbian, Karlsson; Van Hooijdonk
How does Lazio arrive?
Lazio comes to this match after beating Fiorentina by the minimum, the team will go all out to score goals and give a great match against this complicated opponent.
How does Bologna arrive?
Bologna comes to this match after drawing against Sassuolo by one goal, the team will go all out to score three goals in this match.
The match Bologna vs Lazio will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.
The match of Bologna vs Lazio will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, located in Bologna, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Bologna vs Lazio live stream for Matchday 11 of the Serie A season. The match will take place at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium at 13:45.