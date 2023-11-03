Leicester City vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Leeds United live, as well as the latest information from King Power Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Leicester City vs Leeds United live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Leicester City vs Leeds United match live on TV and online?
The Leicester City vs Leeds United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Leicester City vs Leeds United?
This is the kick-off time for the Leicester City vs Leeds United match on November 3, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Key player at Leeds United
One of the players to keep in mind in Leeds United is Joel Piroe, the 24-year-old center forward born in the Netherlands, has played 14 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Ipswich Town, Millwall twice, Watford FC and Bristol City.
Key player at Leicester City
One of the most outstanding players in Leicester City is Kelechi Iheanacho, the 26 year old Nigerian born center forward, has played 14 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Stoke City and Swansea City.
History Leicester City vs Leeds United
In total, both teams have met 62 times, Leicester City dominates the record with 25 wins, there have been 14 draws and Leeds United have won 23 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leicester City with 82 goals to Leeds United's 77.
Actuality - Leeds United
Leeds United has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 14 matches, is in the number three position in the standings with 25 points, this after winning seven games, drawing four and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +9, this after scoring 24 goals and conceding 15.
Leeds United 1 - 0 Q P R
- Last five matches
Leeds United 2 - 1 Bristol City
Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds United
Stoke City 1 - 0 Leeds United
Leeds United 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town
Actuality - Leicester City
Leicester City has been having a very good performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing 14 matches they are in the number one position in the standings with 39 points, this score was achieved after winning 13 matches, drawing none and losing one, they have also scored 29 goals and conceded eight, for a goal difference of +21.
Leicester City 3 - 0 Preston North End
- Last five matches
Leicester City 2 - 0 Stoke City
Swansea City 1 - 3 Leicester City
Leicester City 1 - 0 Sunderland AFC
Q P R 1 - 2 Leicester City
The match will be played at the King Power Stadium
The match between Leicester City vs Leeds United will take place at the King Power Stadium in the city of Leicester (England), the stadium is where Leicester City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 32,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Leicester City vs Leeds United, valid for matchday 15 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
