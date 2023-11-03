Mexico vs Chile LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Pan American Women’s Final Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Mexico vs Chile live at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Chile live corresponding to the Grand Final of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Elías Figueroa Brander Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Chile online and live at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games?
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Chile match in several countries: Argentina: 20 hours in PanamSports Bolivia: 19 hours in PanamSports Brazil: 20 hours in PanamSports Chile: 20 hours in PanamSports Colombia: 18 hours in PanamSports Ecuador: 18 hours in PanamSports USA (ET): 19 hours on PanamSports Spain: 00 hours in PanamSports Mexico: 17 hours in PanamSports Paraguay: 20 hours in PanamSports Peru: 18 hours in PanamSports Uruguay: 20 hours in PanamSports Venezuela: 19 hours in PanamSports If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Mexico's last lineup!
These are the players who started in the last game: Esthefanny Barreras, Karina Rodríguez, Rebeca Bernal, Nicolette Hernández, Karla Nieto, Alexia Delgado, Araceli Torres, Kimberly Rodríguez, Diana Ordóñez and Jacqueline Ovalle.
María Sánchez, a must see player!
The forward from Mexico is one of the great figures of this generation, she belongs to the Houston Dash of the NWSL in the United States. Sánchez was one of the most outstanding players in the last CONCACAF W Championship and in these Pan American Games she is the leader in individual goals with 4 goals in 4 games, being the figure of the Mexican offense, which is why we hope to see a great level of it. María is one of the great figures of Mexican soccer and this will be a great occasion for her to continue showing her talent and continue attracting spotlights for her great career.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican National Team enters this match after dominating the Santiago 2023 Group Phase with wins against Jamaica and Paraguay, in addition to the victory over Chile to advance undefeated to the Elimination Phase. Once there, Mexico defeated Argentina and will now face Chile in search of the gold medal in the Pan American Games. The team continues with its preparation for future competitions such as the Women's Gold Cup in 2024 and continue preparing the future representatives of Mexico in the category Pedro López was appointed as technical director for this new football cycle and with high expectations of facing the next competitions that are coming in the future. This is the first big challenge for the Spanish coach and the gold medal will give confidence to his project.
The Mexican National Team has a great squad based on players from the Liga MX Femenil, in addition to having the best scorers of the competition in Jacqueline Ovalle and María Sánchez, other players of interest are Charlyn Corral, Rebeca Bernal, Diana Ordóñez, Araceli Torres and Greta Espinoza. Mexico will seek the gold medal against the local team and will have to overcome the pressure to achieve it.
The Mexican National Team has a great squad based on players from the Liga MX Femenil, in addition to having the best scorers of the competition in Jacqueline Ovalle and María Sánchez, other players of interest are Charlyn Corral, Rebeca Bernal, Diana Ordóñez, Araceli Torres and Greta Espinoza. Mexico will seek the gold medal against the local team and will have to overcome the pressure to achieve it.
Chile's last lineup!
These are the players who started in the last game: Christiane Endler, Michelle Olivares, Su Helen Gaz, Yastin Jiménez, Karen Araya, María José Urrutia, Yanara Aedo, Yessenia Lopez, Daniela Zamora, Fernanda Padilla and Camila Sáez.
Christiane Endler, a must see player!
The goalkeeper of the Chilean national team is one of the great figures of this generation of soccer players and hopes that these Pan American Games will help her to continue establishing herself as a great women's player. Endler belongs to Olympique Lyonnais in France and arrives at this stage as the team's captain and defensive leader. In 28 games in international tournaments with the national team she has conceded 10 goals, being the highest reference for her country's defense. Together with Fernanda Pinilla, Karen Araya and Fernanda Ramírez she has formed an important defense and she will seek to be one of the best players in the next World Cup.
How does Chile get here?
The Chilean team comes into this as the local team and looking to take advantage of this factor to achieve the gold medal. The Chileans finished in second position in Group A, only below Mexico, with 6 points after two victories against Jamaica and Paraguay and the defeat against the Mexicans. This generation of Chilean soccer players features great players such as Christiane Endler, Camila Saez, Fernanda Pinilla, Karen Araya, Isadora Olave and Yenny Acuña. The Chileans will want to win the gold medal at home and, with the support of their fans, beat Mexico to make history.
Where’s the game?
The Elías Figueroa Brander Stadium located in the city of Santiago, Chile will be the venue for this friendly duel between two teams that continue their soccer process. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2008.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs Chile match, corresponding to the Final of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. The match will take place at the Elías Figueroa Brander Stadium, at 7 p.m.