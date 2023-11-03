PSG vs Montpellier LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch PSG vs Montpellier Live Score Here
PSG!
PSG AND MONTPELLIER STAGE!
SPEAK UP, AKOR ADAMS!
"In the second half, he opened up spaces, controlled the ball, played well with his teammates. He works better in the combined game, he is Progressing because you make an effort. He goes to the end of things, is; professional", noted Der Zakarian, sensitive to the situation. determination of your new attacker.
"About the two goals against Toulouse, I just finished the play, I received good passes from my teammates. Teji Savanier is You are a magician, you are "He's the best number 10 in Ligue 1. With him, everything is easy, especially because we have a good connection," he said.
SPEAK UP, LUIS ENRIQUE!
"We are in a learning process. The team is We're doing a lot of things very well, but we're still in the early stages. We are still analyzing which players work best together, but as I said before, we have a very good squad with high quality players across the board."
"From a medical point of view, Marco managed to recover, but he still needs to return to the hospital. full form. He needs to take the necessary time to recover properly, as he was out for two months, but I'm very happy to have him in the squad. He is a player who can play in different positions: centrally, as a false nine, on the wings or even on the wing. even in midfield. For me, this type of player is the best. really important. Even under pressure, he maintains control of the ball, and that's great. This is important to us."
"We are in a continuous process of development. We want Paris Saint-Germain to be unpredictable for our opponents, but not for ourselves. É It is a complex process that takes time, but will allow us to Play in several different formations. The idea for me and my team, as I said before, is; We will have an infinite number of solutions in attack so that we are difficult for opponents to read. However, to do so, we need some variety so that we are not an easy team to defend."
"I'm pleased with how the players have embraced this goal; We are taking advantage of our potential to continue developing. I'm very happy with the cast, but I'm a very ambitious person and I believe we still have a lot of room for improvement and a lot of things to improve."
"If I were the coach of the national team, then I would call Warren whenever possible, but I am not the coach of the national team. I've been watching him play since last year; he does well and is great. exemplary wherever he wants to play. Only I can thank the club for providing us with players of this caliber. When will you? see the work he does daily, how he prepares himself personally and his studies... It's not just a matter of course. It's common for a 17-year-old to have an agenda like his, but he's a young man. a true example to follow."