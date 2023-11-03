Porto vs Estoril LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 5:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 5:15 pm: 365
Chile 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 4:15 pm ET: Fanatiz USA
Spain 9:15 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 5:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
We're unhappy that we didn't get them, that's clear and we're not afraid to say it. We also have to say that of course we know we're up against a very difficult opponent. I don't see it that way at all. We're also all used to FC Porto at this level.
FC Porto never give up and always go into every game with a strong desire to win points. So what we see is an opportunity to compete.
Obviously, when you have a long winning streak, you subconsciously feel more capable. Sometimes, on a dribble, we want to hit the ball, we hit it badly, deceive the goalkeeper and score.
It's true, we're not going to hide it, it's clear and obvious to everyone. It's a moment in which we're developing, in which we're increasingly building our base for attacking the ball and the way we also have our support so that we can be more stable when it comes to attacking the ball more effectively. Since I've been here, I think we've conceded six goals and I think four of them have come from set pieces, free kicks and penalties. So we feel that in the running game the team has been cutting down on the number of chances it concedes.
Estoril have a very competent scouting department and, in my case, I focus on those I currently have, who are the best we could have, so it's with them that we go and with the confidence we have in them."
They have a lot of quality in attack. Heriberto is fast, Cassiano is a flat striker, not just as a reference point, but also moving into space, and Rafik [Guitane] is very interesting on the ball. The midfielders play very well, the full-backs show a lot of attacking quality and the central defenders know what to do with and without the ball. Estoril have conceded 20 goals, but 10 have come from tactical schemes. If you look at the table, theoretically it's going to be an easy game. In my opinion, it will be very difficult.
That's the basis. The only result that gets you points is not conceding goals. Now, this defensive process isn't just about the defense and the goalkeeper. It's a collective effort. A lot of not conceding at the back has to do with higher pressure. [Defending] It involves everyone, but it's the basis for that solidity as a team.
Nowadays it's fashionable to play on the wrong foot. That is, with a right-footed player on the left and the other way around on the right. It's easier [to play on the right] according to what João Mário is. He's very good at getting forward, one-on-one and making space for crosses. However, I think he also does well down the left
Jorge [Sánchez] playing up front is one of the possibilities. But, with very few exceptions, I never say who will play. He's a player who is available and who performed well in the last game."
