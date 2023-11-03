Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
These are the game times in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brasil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM
Abderrazak Hamdallah and Karim Benzema: players to watch for Al Ittihad
Abderrazak Hamdallah, Moroccan striker. He scored two goals in his team's most recent game; he has five goals in total in the league.
Frenchman Karim Benzema scored a goal in his most recent game and also has a total of five in the league.
We hope they both have good performances today.
Yannick Ferreira Carrasco: player to watch for Al Shabab
We expect Carrasco to have a good performance today.
Latest games between Al Shabab and Al Ittihad
In the last five matches, Al Shabab has won one, there have been two draws and Al Ittihad has won two.
Their most recent matchup was won by Al Ittihad, with a score of 2-1.
Al Ittihad's latest lineup
A. Al Maiouf, Z. Al Hawsawi, H. Kadesh, L. Felipe, M. Al Olayan, F. Al Ghamdi, S. Farhan, N. Kanté, Romarinho, K. Benzema, A. Hamdallah.
Al Shabab's latest lineup
K. Seung-Gyu, H. Al Yami, R. Saïss, N. Al-Sharari, F. Al Sagourq, Y. Ferreira, G. Cuéllar, H. Al Monassar, H. Babhir, H. Diallo, Carlos C.
The King Fahd Stadium
This venue, inaugurated in 1987, has capacity for 68,752 fans. In addition to the Saudi League matches, some editions of the Spanish and Italian Super Cup have also been played here.
Al Ittihad: seeks to be at the top
They know that with victory they could climb to third place. It will be a very disputed match.
Al Shabab: in the middle of the table
They should take advantage of the home field, and have to seek victory to climb positions.
