Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the King Fahd Stadium.

These are the game times in various countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brasil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM

Abderrazak Hamdallah and Karim Benzema: players to watch for Al Ittihad

Watch out for Hamdallah and Benzema for this match. Both players are in a very good moment.

Abderrazak Hamdallah, Moroccan striker. He scored two goals in his team's most recent game; he has five goals in total in the league.

Frenchman Karim Benzema scored a goal in his most recent game and also has a total of five in the league.

We hope they both have good performances today.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco: player to watch for Al Shabab

Watch out for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco for this match. The Belgian player scored the two winning goals in his team's most recent match.

We expect Carrasco to have a good performance today.

Latest games between Al Shabab and Al Ittihad

Al Shabab and Al Ittihad have played each other on 48 occasions; of which, Al Shabab has won 14, they have drawn 13 and Al Ittihad has won 21.

In the last five matches, Al Shabab has won one, there have been two draws and Al Ittihad has won two.

Their most recent matchup was won by Al Ittihad, with a score of 2-1.

Al Ittihad's latest lineup

This was Al Ittihad's most recent starting XI, in their cup match against Al Feiha:

A. Al Maiouf, Z. Al Hawsawi, H. Kadesh, L. Felipe, M. Al Olayan, F. Al Ghamdi, S. Farhan, N. Kanté, Romarinho, K. Benzema, A. Hamdallah.

Al Shabab's latest lineup

This was Al Shabab's most recent starting XI, in their cup match against Al Fateh:

K. Seung-Gyu, H. Al Yami, R. Saïss, N. Al-Sharari, F. Al Sagourq, Y. Ferreira, G. Cuéllar, H. Al Monassar, H. Babhir, H. Diallo, Carlos C.

The King Fahd Stadium

The King Fahd International Stadium is located in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. It is named in honor of Fahd bin Abd ul-Aziz, former Saudi monarch and prime minister.

This venue, inaugurated in 1987, has capacity for 68,752 fans. In addition to the Saudi League matches, some editions of the Spanish and Italian Super Cup have also been played here.

Al Ittihad: seeks to be at the top

Al Ittihad is in sixth position in the table with 21 points. They have won six games, drawn three and lost two.

They know that with victory they could climb to third place. It will be a very disputed match.

Al Shabab: in the middle of the table

Al Shabab is located at the 11th place of the table. They have three games won, three tied and five lost, which gives a total of 12 points.

They should take advantage of the home field, and have to seek victory to climb positions.

Follow with us the excitement of the Saudi Professional League!

With the arrival of several of the best footballers in this league, in recent months the spectacle has been guaranteed and we have seen great performances.

We hope that today will not be the exception, when Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad face each other, in the game corresponding to Matchday 12.

