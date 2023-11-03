Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid of November 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Last lineup of Atletico Madrid
These were the players who started from the last game:
Jan Oblak, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Rodrigo Riquelme, Nahuel Molina, César Azpilicueta, Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Álvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann.
Last lineup of Las Palmas
These were the players who started from the last game:
Álvaro Valles, Alex Suárez, Saúl Coco, Fabio González, Sergi Cardona, Álvaro Lemos, Kirian Rodríguez, Enzo Loiodice, Jonathan Viera, Pejiño and Sandro Ramírez.
Players to follow from Atletico Madrid
The next three players are considered key to Atlético Madrid's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Las Palmas. The Spanish player Álvaro Morata (#19) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (#5) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Jan Oblak (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
Atletico Madrid in the tournament
Atletico Madrid had a good start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in third position in the general table after 8 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, they have 25 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 7 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Atlético Madrid's goal for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 29, it resulted in a 2-1 victory against Alavés at the Cívitas Metropolitano and in this way they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from Las Palmas
The next three players are considered key to Las Palmas United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Atlético Madrid. Spanish player Sandro Ramírez (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Jonathan Viera (#21) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in LaLiga. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Álvaro Valles (# 13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
Las Palmas in the tournament
The Las Palmas football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) well, they are in tenth position in the general table with 4 games won, 2 tied and 5 lost, achieving 14 points. Las Palmas seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last match was on October 28, it ended in a 2-1 victory against Almería at the Gran Canaria Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Gran Canaria Stadium is located in the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 32,392 spectators and is the home of Unión Deportiva Las Palmas. It was inaugurated on May 8, 2003 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.