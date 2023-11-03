Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Fulham vs Manchester United Live Score Here
MANCHESTER UNITED!
SPEAK UP, MARCO SILVA!
"A headache in the selection? 100% right,” Silva said about Muniz. “Not just after Wednesday, but because of the impact he had against Brighton in the second half. What we are analyzing in training every day is doing very well.
"I will decide who will be the leader. the best striker for the game according to plan. We currently have three. I have to say, and to be fair to them, the competition has been fierce. It's up to them to do their best and up to me to decide."
"We know their form, but they are Manchester United," Silva said. "If you’ Do you think that any situation will be bad? It's easy, this one will be easy. the first error. In the three games against them last season, we were the best team on the field, but we lost all three. If you ask me if I would like us to act in the same way, I would love to. But we would like to write a different story this season."
"When are you interested? is At a bigger club, the pressure is on. bigger. He knows how to handle the situation. Time is This is important for all coaches, not just at big clubs.
"They like time to build, to create their own story, the model, to deliver something that recognizes how they managed to be there. But we all know that results speak louder."
SPEAK UP, ERIK TEN HAG!
"Remember the fight we showed against Brentford. If there wasn't the spirit of the players in the locker room, you wouldn't be able to do this."
"I came here with my philosophy, based on possession of the ball, but also to combine it with the DNA of Manchester United, in addition to the character of the players. We combined this last year and played very good football last season. I want to play from the back, and we try to do that in every game, but like against Manchester City, if they're good at pressing, it's okay. It is a good option to play directly. We want to press and then play direct because we have very good players at that."
"I don't mean that. This is very strong. The intention is clear, but the execution is not correct. there. At the moment we are in, with so many changes, we cannot present the same game every time and we need to make adjustments. We miss players in defense and every time we need to adapt, which doesn't help with routines."
"The players are positive. They want to fix this, and we know the standards here. We have to match them every day. We had two major setbacks, but we will react. The locker room is open. strong, the technical team is strong. strong and this coach is strong. strong."
"I never think about scenarios like that - we have to win every game. We have prepared very well, and I'm sure the players are ready to execute the plan tomorrow."
"I have a good cast. I am convinced of the players in the dressing room. We saw these players last year, they can perform much more, but it depends on me to make them play better. I have a responsibility to make them play better and I will do my best to achieve this. I'm not thinking about transfer windows, because I have a good squad."
"I believe that players are difficult to beat. At this moment, obviously, with two defeats like that, we haven't demonstrated that. But I am convinced that in the long run they will be difficult to beat and they know how to do it."