Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Game
Photo: Disclosure/City

CITY!

SPEAK UP, GUARDIOLA!

"I'll tell you tomorrow; At 4:45 p.m.," he said.

"We love playing every three days, but it’s time. It's nice to have a break and have a day or two off. Renovated.

"É what is. We don't complain when we have too many games in a row and we also don't complain when we have time to rest."

"After the first victory, they are confident. They competed well against Liverpool," he said.

"Andoni is great. He is incredibly respected in Spain and did a great job at Rayo Vallecano.

"They have a good spirit and don't back down. The result gives confidence."

"É It's good to take a break, a week, a day or two off. The guys come back rejuvenated. We don't complain when we have a lot of games."

"Each season is different. more difficult. Better managers, better teams. But this is the challenge – We are close, we are there."

"Compared to when I arrived, there are better managers and better teams.

"The important thing is that we are close and we are there.

"There are still 28 games to play, and a lot of things are going to happen.

"But our goal is to continue to improve."

"It wasn't easy," he said.

"It helped to score the second early in the second half, but it's never easy.

"We have a lot of respect for United.

"No one is out of this situation. We won because we played well, that's it."

SPEAK UP, ANDONI IRAOLA!

“I played against his teams many times, and they were very difficult matches. His Barcelona team was incredible, and he had some hugely successful years.

"We are talking about one of the most successful coaches in history. He makes his teams play in a specific way that we analyze.

"Every coach tries to minimize what they are trying to do, but he has many options. His teams are very difficult to face.

"Manchester City has very good players and they are trained perfectly, so it’s great. It's hard to prepare for games.

"But, as we did against Liverpool, we need to try and maximize our options, level the playing field as much as we can, and that's it. That's what we have in mind."

"He has done very well and was a key part of a wonderful year last season.

"He settled down. I don't know if he was a starter, because they have four or five defenders who take turns, but he played a lot of minutes.

"He is You are an incredible defender and part of a team that is playing very well.

"He is also a good example for the players, as he was successful here at Bournemouth and reached the highest level, doing very well."

"The numbers speak for themselves. Normally, he scores and is defeated. It's very difficult to stop.

"Even if you Know what he's going to do or what they're going to try to do, they're very good at that. They are powerful. He is involved in the offensive part, but is also involved in the offensive part. much more dangerous within the area.

"With all the offense they produce and all the chances they create, having someone with their skill and aerial threat makes the team much more complete."

PROBABLE CITY!

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol and Stones (Aké); Rodri, Matheus Nunes and Grealish (Bernardo Silva); Doku, Julián Álvarez and Haaland. Coach: Pep Guardiola.
PROBABLY BOURNEMOUTH!!

Radu; Adam Smith, Mepham (Senesi), Illya Zabarnyi and Kerkez; Scott, Billing and Christie; Semenyo, Justin Kluivert and Solanke. Coach: Andoni Iraola.
HOW DOES MANCHESTER CITY ARRIVE?

Manchester City enter the match on the back of two consecutive Premier League victories, the most notable being an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. These consecutive victories strengthened the position of Guardiola's team in the search for a fourth title in the English tournament. The dominant victory over historic rivals Manchester United demonstrated the team's strength and determination. With its consistent performance and impressive results, Manchester City remains one of the main competitors for the Premier League title, keeping alive the hope of winning the championship once again.
HOW DOES BOURNEMOUTH ARRIVE??

Bournemouth enters the match with a victory in the last round of the Premier League, ending a streak of three consecutive defeats. With this triumph, the team gained three points and moved up to 17th in the standings. position in the Premier League league table, totaling six points up to the top. the moment. This victory was fundamental for the team, which seeks to distance itself from the relegation zone and recover its performance in the competition. With 17ª placement, Bournemouth is on the way. showing signs of recovery and determination to maintain his position in the elite of English football.
The game will be played at Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth game will be played at Etihad Stadium, with a capacity of 53.400 people.
