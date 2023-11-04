Puebla vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: León

Stay tuned for the Puebla vs. Leon live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs. Leon live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cuauhtemoc.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Leon online and live

The match will be broadcasted on Azteca Deportes.

Puebla vs. Leon can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Puebla vs Leon matchday 16 of the Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Leon match on November 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00

Leon's Statements

Nicolás Larcamón spoke after the 1-1 draw against Pumas: "We have good resources as a team and that leaves us with a good chance of qualifying and, above all, going for the direct playoffs, and we are going for it knowing that our best version of the team can be found at the most important moment".

"It was not a good match, and it is a challenging challenge, because we have many cases of injuries, and players that we have to recover, but well it is a demanding moment."

"We did not look fluid, and it was a series of factors in which sometimes a coach has to limit himself to argue, because many times they consider that one brings up excuses or non-existent arguments, so I prefer to keep it to myself."

"I understand the demands of the club where I am, I remember in my first conference here that 20 questions were about the Concachampions and the qualification to the playoffs, so nothing, we always want to go all out and meet the objectives, so I can not fail to consider the effort that the guys have been making, We haven't had five regular players for six games now, but the response is there, sometimes with less shine because I'm aware of that, but we had to overcome a critical period at the time and today we are close to the end and qualification is in our hands and we are going to fight for it until the last match, hopefully directly and if not, we will qualify in the Play-In format and I'm confident that we'll be there".

León's last line-up

Cota; Moreno, Tesillo, Adonis Frías, Rodríguez; Mena, Romero, Rodríguez, Sánchez Laborde; Alvarado, Diente López. 
Puebla's final lineup

Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Silva, Olmedo, Angulo; Velasco, de Buen, Gonzalez, Alvarez; Martinez, Barragan
How does León arrive?

León arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Pumas in a very tough and complex ninety minutes, managing to get a point at home.

How is Puebla coming into the game?

Puebla comes into this match after a narrow win over Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium, a very interesting duel in which La Franja scored the final blow.
The Puebla vs. León match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla vs León match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Puebla vs. Leon, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc at 21:00.
