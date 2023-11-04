River Plate vs Huracan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here River Plate vs Huracán Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Huracán live, as well as the latest information from Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match River Plate vs Huracán live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch River Plate vs Huracán live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Huracán live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Huracán?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Huracan match on November 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - (November 4th)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Pablo Dóvalo
Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant Referee 2: Gerardo Lencina
Fourth official: Juan Pablo Loustau
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Sebastián Zunino
Key player at Huracán
One of the players to take into account in Huracán is Matias Cóccaro, the 25 year old Uruguayan-born center forward has played 10 games so far in the Professional League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored four goals, these against; Banfield, Talleres de Córdoba and Colón de Santa Fe.
Key player at River Plate
One of the most outstanding players in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 30 year old Colombian born center forward has played 10 games in the actuality edition of the Professional League, in which he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Arsenal de Sarandí in two occasions, Colón se Santa Fe in two occasions and Independiemte in two occasions.
History River Plate vs Huracán
++In total, the two teams have met 17 times since 2011, with River Plate dominating the record with eight wins, seven draws and Huracán winning twice.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with 26 goals to Huracán's 16.
Actuality - Huracán
Huracan throughout the 2023 Professional League has had a good performance, because after playing 11 games is located in the number three position in the standings with 17 points, this was achieved after winning five games, tying two and losing four, also has a goal difference of +4, this after scoring 14 goals and conceding 10.
Huracan 3 - 0 Velez Sarsfield
- Last five games
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate is going through a very good moment in the 2023 Professional League, because after playing a total of 11 matches, they are in the number one position in the standings with 23 points, this after winning seven matches, drawing two and losing two. They have also scored 22 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of +11.
Boca Juniors 0 - 2 River Plate
- Last five matches
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium
The match between River Plate and Huracán will take place at the Monumental Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atlético River Plate plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 84,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the River Plate vs Huracán match, valid for the 12th date of the 2023 Professional League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
