Salernitana vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Stay tuned for the Salernitana vs Napoli live stream
How does Salernitana arrives?
What time is the Salernitana vs Napoli match of the Matchday 11 of the Serie A?
Argentina: 09:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 a.m.
India: 19:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 02:00 hours
United Kingd om ET: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Salernitana vs Napoli online live stream
Salernitana vs Napoli can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Statements Salernitana
"I haven't decided yet. I just arrived and a new coach needs time to establish hierarchies. Costil was ready, after the Coppa Italia I will have clearer ideas."
"I don't care what was established before, television gives you an idea, then live is another thing. Everything has to be earned on the field, nobody has ever given me anything for free. If you give 120% there are no exclusions towards anyone."
"Today I saw the right spirit. I am happy for the guys, we needed this victory in a period that is not easy. In the last 24 matches, Salernitana has won four. I don't want alibis, but this 4-0 is an answer that gives us hope. Beyond the value of the opponent and the wide scoreline, I think the attitude was decisive. Ikwuemesi had been out for a month and after sixty minutes he was not on his feet, Tchaouna has played three out of three games with me, I like him because he is concrete and imaginative at the same time. I'm glad that after the goal he came to see me, because I charge him every day, he and other players just need to be supported".
Last Napoli line-up
Last Salernitana lineup
How do Napoli arrive?