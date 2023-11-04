Salernitana vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:20 PM12 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Salernitana vs Napoli live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Salernitana vs Napoli live, as well as the latest information from the Arechi Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.

 

11:15 PM17 minutes ago

How does Salernitana arrives?

Salernitana managed to beat Sampdoria by four goals to nil, the local team will be looking to keep winning in this competition.

 

11:10 PM22 minutes ago
11:05 PM27 minutes ago

What time is the Salernitana vs Napoli match of the Matchday 11 of the Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the Salernitana vs Napoli match on November 4, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:00 hours

Bolivia: 08:00 hours

Brazil: 08:00 hours

Chile: 08:00 hours

Colombia: 08:00 hours

Ecuador: 08:00 hours

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 08:00 hours

Japan: 8:00 a.m.

India: 19:00 hours

Nigeria: 01:00 hours

South Africa: 02:00 hours

Australia: 02:00 hours

United Kingd om ET: 03:00 hours

11:00 PM32 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Salernitana vs Napoli online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Salernitana vs Napoli can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:55 PM37 minutes ago

Statements Salernitana

Filippo Inzaghi spoke after their last match: "Memo is an extraordinary goalkeeper, he arrived on Friday after a long trip and I couldn't assess him. I gave him a day off, but with me hierarchies are eliminated. We'll see next week."

"I haven't decided yet. I just arrived and a new coach needs time to establish hierarchies. Costil was ready, after the Coppa Italia I will have clearer ideas."

"I don't care what was established before, television gives you an idea, then live is another thing. Everything has to be earned on the field, nobody has ever given me anything for free. If you give 120% there are no exclusions towards anyone."

"Today I saw the right spirit. I am happy for the guys, we needed this victory in a period that is not easy. In the last 24 matches, Salernitana has won four. I don't want alibis, but this 4-0 is an answer that gives us hope. Beyond the value of the opponent and the wide scoreline, I think the attitude was decisive. Ikwuemesi had been out for a month and after sixty minutes he was not on his feet, Tchaouna has played three out of three games with me, I like him because he is concrete and imaginative at the same time. I'm glad that after the goal he came to see me, because I charge him every day, he and other players just need to be supported".

10:50 PM42 minutes ago

Statements Salernitana

Filippo Inzaghi spoke after their last match: "Memo is an extraordinary goalkeeper, he arrived on Friday after a long trip and I couldn't assess him. I gave him a day off, but with me hierarchies are eliminated. We'll see next week."

"I haven't decided yet. I just arrived and a new coach needs time to establish hierarchies. Costil was ready, after the Coppa Italia I will have clearer ideas."

"I don't care what was established before, television gives you an idea, then live is another thing. Everything has to be earned on the field, nobody has ever given me anything for free. If you give 120% there are no exclusions towards anyone."

"Today I saw the right spirit. I am happy for the guys, we needed this victory in a period that is not easy. In the last 24 matches, Salernitana has won four. I don't want alibis, but this 4-0 is an answer that gives us hope. Beyond the value of the opponent and the wide scoreline, I think the attitude was decisive. Ikwuemesi had been out for a month and after sixty minutes he was not on his feet, Tchaouna has played three out of three games with me, I like him because he is concrete and imaginative at the same time. I'm glad that after the goal he came to see me, because I charge him every day, he and other players just need to be supporte d".

10:45 PMan hour ago

Last Napoli line-up

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rahmani, Natan, Rui; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia
10:40 PMan hour ago

Last Salernitana lineup

Ravaglia; Posch, Bonifazi, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Moro, Aebischer; Ndoye, Fabbian, Karlsson; Van Hooijdonk 
10:35 PMan hour ago

How do Napoli arrive?

The Napoli arrives to this match after a two-goal draw against Milan, the team from Naples will be looking to continue adding points in search of staying in the top positions.

10:30 PMan hour ago

The Salernitana vs Napoli match will be played at the Arechi Stadium

The Salernitana vs Napoli match will be played at the Arehci Stadium, located in Salerno, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people 
10:25 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Salernitana vs Napoli live stream of Matchday 11 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Arechi Stadium at 08:00. 
VAVEL Logo