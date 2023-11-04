Everton vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Everton vs Brighton Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Everton vs Brighton History
Key player of Brighton
Thus, the 'Seagulls' last month announced the renewal of their star player until 2027, dispelling all rumors of his possible departure to FC Barcelona in the coming transfer windows.
Key player of Everton
During 10 matchdays of the 2023-24 season, Lewis has scored three goals in seven games played, a rather striking mark compared to what has been registered in past tournaments.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Everton vs Brighton will be:
Tim Robinson; Adrian Holmes will be in charge of the first line; Scott Ledger will be the second assistant and Steve Martin will act as the fourth official.
Michael Oliver and Nick Hopton will be in charge of the VAR.
Back to winning ways is the priority in the Premier League / Brighton
In the statistics analysis, the team coached by Roberto de Zerbi, has not had such a good time in the English league, as in four rounds they have only scored two points, as a result of two draws and two defeats.
It is extremely important to get points in Liverpool if they want to enter European competitions, as they are in seventh position in the championship with 17 points (tied with Newcastle) and the difference with Manchester United and West Ham is only one win.
This weekend, the scenario looks comfortable for the "Seagulls", as a defeat would take them away from the top of the standings.
Keeping the positive streak / Everton
The face of the 'Toffee' team has changed this season, remember that last season they were in the relegation places for most of the tournament, however, in the final stretch they managed to recover and get out of the risky positions.
Currently, Sean Dyche's team is in 15th position with 10 points, tied with Nottingham Forest, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses.
The match will be played at the Goodison Park
With more than 100 years of history, this stadium was inaugurated in 1892. It has a capacity for 39 thousand spectators and is currently the home of Everton FC, a team that plays in the highest category of English football.
Goodison Park was the first large stadium built in England, its pitch was the first to have underfloor heating and also to have stands on all sides.