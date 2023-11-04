Everton vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
An interesting duel awaits this Saturday morning, who will win? Do not miss a detail of the match Everton vs Brighton live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

How to watch Everton vs Brighton Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [4th, November, 2023]

USA Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Everton vs Brighton History

The last time these teams met was on May 8, when Everton thrashed Brighton 5-1 at the Falmer Stadium.
Key player of Brighton

In the team coached by Roberto de Zerbi, Kaoru Mitona is a fundamental piece in the "Seagulls'" attack, and at 26 years of age, he has made a name for himself in the best league in the world. In the ranks of Brighton, the Japanese winger has surprised the whole world, demonstrating the great quality he possesses and a spectacular eye for goal. 


Thus, the 'Seagulls' last month announced the renewal of their star player until 2027, dispelling all rumors of his possible departure to FC Barcelona in the coming transfer windows.

Key player of Everton

The British striker recently scored his 50th goal in the Premier League, has become a benchmark for Everton and is the fourth player in the Institution's history to reach this milestone. 

During 10 matchdays of the 2023-24 season, Lewis has scored three goals in seven games played, a rather striking mark compared to what has been registered in past tournaments.

Brighton Last Lineup

J. Steele; I. dos Santos, A. Webster, L. Dunk; M. Dahoud, C. Baleba, K. Mitoma, S. Adingra; P. GroB, A. Lallana and E. Ferguson.
Everton Last Lineup

J. Pickford; N.Patterson, J. Tarkovski, V. Mykolenko, J. Branthwaite; D. McNeil, A. Onana, J. Harrison, J. Garner; D. Calvert-Lewin and A. Doucouré. 
Who will be the referee and his assistants?


The central referee for this Everton vs Brighton will be:

Tim Robinson; Adrian Holmes will be in charge of the first line; Scott Ledger will be the second assistant and Steve Martin will act as the fourth official. 

Michael Oliver and Nick Hopton will be in charge of the VAR.

Back to winning ways is the priority in the Premier League / Brighton

After five games without a win in the Premier League, Brighton wants a victory at Goodison Park to resume the good pace they had at the beginning of the competition that placed them at the top of the general table. 

In the statistics analysis, the team coached by Roberto de Zerbi, has not had such a good time in the English league, as in four rounds they have only scored two points, as a result of two draws and two defeats. 

It is extremely important to get points in Liverpool if they want to enter European competitions, as they are in seventh position in the championship with 17 points (tied with Newcastle) and the difference with Manchester United and West Ham is only one win. 

This weekend, the scenario looks comfortable for the "Seagulls", as a defeat would take them away from the top of the standings.

Keeping the positive streak / Everton

Everton comes into this match with a surprise 1-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium and will be looking for another favorable result at home to jump positions in the overall standings. 

The face of the 'Toffee' team has changed this season, remember that last season they were in the relegation places for most of the tournament, however, in the final stretch they managed to recover and get out of the risky positions. 

Currently, Sean Dyche's team is in 15th position with 10 points, tied with Nottingham Forest, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses.

The match will be played at the Goodison Park

Soccer stadium located in the city of Liverpool, England in the United Kingdom. 

With more than 100 years of history, this stadium was inaugurated in 1892. It has a capacity for 39 thousand spectators and is currently the home of Everton FC, a team that plays in the highest category of English football. 

Goodison Park was the first large stadium built in England, its pitch was the first to have underfloor heating and also to have stands on all sides.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League 2023: Everton vs Brighton Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. A match that promises much in Matchday 11, Goodison Park will host the match between Everton and Brighton
 
