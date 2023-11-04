Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven live corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Erve Asito. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven online and live in the Eredivisie 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN/Star+
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 4:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last lineup for Heracles!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nick Olij, Tijs Velthuis, Bart Vriends, Djevencio Van Der Kust, Saïd Bakari, Charles-Andreas Brym, Joshua Kitolano, Jonathan de Guzmán, Tobias Lauritsen, Augustin Anello and Pelle Clement.
Nikolai Laursen, player to watch!
The Heracles winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Dane continues his development and arrives after a good last season with the team, in which he scored 17 goals and 8 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Heracles forward line and to be able to show a better level than last season.
How does Heracles get here?
Heracles starts a new season in the Eredivisie, ranking in eighth position with 12 points, after 3 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses. The team has a very interesting squad with players like Nikolai Laursen, Anas Ouahim, Mario Engels, Justin Hoogma, Michael Brouwer and Emil Hansson to fight to have a good year and avoid relegation. Heracles is the current champion of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the second division of football in the Netherlands. They will try to take advantage of the game with Ajax to continue advancing within the Eredivisie and surprise in the league and begin to add very important points towards permanence. Heracles' team is going through a great streak, scoring in 4 of the last 5 games to gradually approach the highest positions.
PSV's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Walter Benítez, Olivier Boscagli, André Ramalho, Patrick van Aanholt, Sergiño Dest, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Guus Til, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang and Hirving Lozano.
Hirving Lozano, player to follow!
The PSV forward is one of the great figures of the team and the Dutch national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Mexican forward hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Mexican senior team for the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating their high level. The previous campaign ended with 9 goals and 4 assists in 41 games in all the team's competitions.
How does PSV arrive?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax and Feyenoord and lifting the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented several additions, including Ricardo Pepi, Noa Lang, Shurandy Sambo, Timo Baumgartl and Fredrik Oppegard. The team suffered from some losses of youth players with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive loss is that of Xavi Simons. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Dutch team's competitions. PSV finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, 7 points behind champion Feyenoord, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. This season they hope to start in the best way by seeking the title of the Country Super Cup Low against Feyenoord and try to improve on the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. This is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League.
Where's the game?
The Erve Asito located in the city of Almelo will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has capacity for 12,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven match, corresponding to the matchday 9 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Erve Asito, at 11:30 am.