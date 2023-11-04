Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Home Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 1 hour on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 1 hour on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Norwich's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Kenny McLean, Gabriel Sara, Onel Hernández, Jon Rowe, Adam Idah and Liam Gibbs.
Ryan Hardie, player to watch!
The Plymouth Argyle midfielder is one of the team's most important promises. He seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's promotion, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team improve. stay in the EFL Championship. During this season he has played 16 games, where he scored 6 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Plymouth get here?
Plymouth Argyle enters this regular season duel with the objective of the team fighting to remain in the EFL Championship, after being promoted last season by finishing the campaign in first place in League One. The team, as As usually happens when there is a promotion, they had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The team has good players such as Ryan Hardie, Morgan Whitaker, Luke Cundle, Finn Azaz and Adam Randell. The Plymouth team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young people to continue their development. At the moment, the team is in nineteenth position, after 4 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses for a total of 15 points.
Last Middlesbrough lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Glover, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.
Chuba Akpom, a must see player!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Akpom seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Middlesbrough on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he scored 29 goals and 2 assists. The British striker had a great season and Boro will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving his goals.
How does Middlesbrough arrive?
Middlesbrough is preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. Middlesbrough finished in fourth position in the EFL Championship with 75 points, after 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended abruptly when they lost in the semifinals against Coventry by the minimum score on aggregate. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng and Darragh Lenihan, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Middlesbrough will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them.
Where's the game?
Home Park located in the city of Plymouth, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue this 2023-2024 EFL Championship season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 16,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1893.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place at Home Park, at 11 o'clock.