Brentford vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Brentford vs West Ham
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brentford vs West Ham as well as the latest information from the Brentford Community Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Brentford vs West Ham?
If you want to watch Brentford vs West Ham live on TV, it will be available on Peacock
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Brentford vs West Ham in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this West Ham player
Jarrod Bowen is the club's top performer. He has seven goals and two assists in this 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old English striker comes from scoring in the last match against Arsenal.
Watch out for this Brentford player
Bryan Mbeumo, 24-year-old international striker with the Cameroon national team. He has six goals and two assists this season. He has scored in the last two matches he has played.
How is West Ham coming along?
West Ham are coming off the back of knocking Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup in the London derby. However, this has been the only victory in their last five matches. They are currently ninth in the Premier League with 14 points. Right now they are eight points behind the European places.
How does Brentford arrive?
Brentford have two wins in a row. In their last match they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge by 0-2. Right now, with 13 points, they are in tenth position in the Premier League, nine points away from the European places and eight points ahead of the relegation places.
Background
A total of 27 matches have been played between these two teams with an even balance of 10 victories for each team. In addition, seven duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2023 and Brentford won 2-0. Of the last five meetings between these two teams, Brentford have won four of them.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, located in London. The stadium was inaugurated in September 2020 and has a capacity of 17250 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brentford and West Ham will meet in the 11th Premier League match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Brentford and West Ham in the Premier League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.