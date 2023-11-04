Preston North End vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Preston North End vs Coventry City match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Preston North End vs Coventry City of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 11:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Latest Coventry City lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Ben Wilson, Kyle McFadzean, Liam Kitching, Bobby Thomas, Ben Sheaf, Josh Eccles, Jay Da Silva, Milan van Ewijk, Haji Wright, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jamie Allen.
Latest Preston North End lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Greg Cunningham, Brad Potts, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Benjamin Whiteman, Will Keane, Liam Millar and Duane Holmes.
Coventry City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Coventry City and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Preston North End. Player Matthew Godden (#24) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Haji Wright (#11) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Ben Wilson (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Coventry City in the tournament
Coventry City had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 15 points with 3 games won, 6 tied and 5 lost. They are located in twentieth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Preston North End is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on October 30, 2023, they lost 2-0 against West Bromwich Albion at The Coventry Building Society Arena and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Preston North End players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Preston North End and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Coventry City. The English player Will Keane (#7) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Duane Holmes (#25) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 26-year-old goalkeeper Freddie Woodman (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Preston North End in the tournament
Preston North End have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament table. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 22 points after 6 games won, 4 tied and 4 lost. They are located in ninth position in the general table and if they want to steal eighth place from Sunderland AFC they will have to win the match. Their last game was on October 28, 2023, they lost 1-0 against Hull City at The MKM Stadium and thus achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Deepdale is located in the city of Preston, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 23,408 spectators. Opened in 1875, it is one of the oldest stadiums in England and is currently the home of Preston North End of the EFL Championship.