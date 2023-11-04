Burnley vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Burnley 

How and where to watch the Burnley vs Crystal Palace match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Burnley vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Crystal Palace of 4th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 12 pm: Star+

Chile 10 am: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 10 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 10 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 11 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 4 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 10 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 10 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 12 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 11 am: ESPN2, Star +

Speak, Roy Hodgson!

"You're absolutely right, it's young versus old, I can't get away from that. But I honestly don't believe that. I don't know if being young or old has any particular advantage. I know people will identify with experience, maybe, but he strikes me as quite an experienced man, with all the incredible success he's had over the years, not just with his clubs but with Belgium, so he brings a lot to his team, there's no doubt about that.

All the teams have been well trained, all the teams are well organized, all the teams are physically fit. So basically, it all comes down much more to the players you've been lucky enough to work with and I mean, to be fair to him, they've made some investment, they've brought in some players.

But it's never going to be easy for any club like Burnley or Crystal Palace or anyone else you can mention to really cope with the Premier League at the highest level, because their resources are so much greater than the rest of the league. 

I haven't seen many of them (Burnley), but I've seen one or two matches. I saw the opening game against Manchester City and they played very well, Burnley. They lost, but Manchester City got a draw. I remember seeing them play Nottingham Forest, where I thought they could easily have won that game. So they're doing as we all do, trying to give their best in matches, and we expect it to be a very difficult game.

I erred on the side of disappointment, I suppose, in one game. I was hoping that, even though we were 2-0 down, we'd manage some kind of comeback. We didn't, not until the last few minutes. I think that sometimes, in a press conference just after the game, someone is tempted to say things that they certainly shouldn't say and that they really don't want to say."

Probable lineup for Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure,  Lerma; Ayew, Edouard ,Matheus França. 

Coach: Roy Hodgson.

Speak, Kompany!

"It wasn't good for them (the fans) at Brentford or at Bournemouth, but they were still there in great numbers and their support was tremendous.

Being back at home on Saturday needs to give us that edge and it's huge for us to take advantage of that, to take advantage of all the support and give the fans what they've been waiting for.

There have been many difficult times for Burnley over the years in the Premier League and togetherness is key, not just now but throughout the season. I've looked at his (Roy's) history and he's coached in many countries and leagues. He's very experienced and I can see why he's still doing it. 

I'm lucky to have a father of the same age and he's just as active as Roy at the moment. He will never have lowered his standards over the years and that's a credit to him. He should be well supported, with important people in his life who allow him to live to the full.

At the moment there are still no signs of improvement. The only thing I can say more or less is that he probably won't be available before the international break. 

Beyer is very positive, he's been training and training well. There's a chance he'll be back. But the most important thing is that he and Ekdal are recovering well. Ekdal is getting there slowly. I can't say whether he'll be fit before the end of the international break or not, or fit, so to speak, but he's on the right track. He felt something. They're not the classic thigh pulls and quadriceps and that sort of thing, they're just knocks and we've picked up twinges. He's one of the players who probably won't recover straight away either."

Probable lineup for Burnley

Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson; Tresor, Amdouni, Koleosho. 

Coach: Vincent Kompany.

Classification

Eagles

Crystal Palace are coming off the back of two defeats, the last two being a draw and a win. The Eagles are in 13th place with 13 points.
Clarets

In a delicate situation, Burnley are in the relegation zone in 19th place with four points. The Clarets are on the back of five defeats.
Eye on the game

Burnley vs Crystal Palace live this Saturday (4), at the Turf Moor at 11 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 11th round of the competition.
