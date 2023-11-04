Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
Photo: Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT

11:42 AM13 minutes ago

Follow here Newcastle vs Arsenal Live Score

An exciting duel awaits this Saturday at St James' Park as Newcastle hosts one of the two unbeaten teams of the season, can they break their streak?  Do not miss a detail of the match Newcastle vs Arsenal live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:37 AM18 minutes ago

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [4th, November, 2023]

USA Time: 1:30 P.M. (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:32 AM23 minutes ago

History Newcastle vs Arsenal

The last time these teams met was on May 6, 2023, when Mikel Arteta's side beat Newcastle 2-0 at St James' Park.
11:27 AM28 minutes ago

Arsenal Last Lineup

D. Raya; W. Saliba, B. White, J. Kiwior, O. Zinchenko; E. Smith Rowe, K. Havertz, D. Rice; B. Saka, G. Martinelli and E. Nketiah.
11:22 AM33 minutes ago

Newcastle Last Lineup

N. Pope; K. Trippier, F. Schar, J. Lascelles, D. Burn; J. de Lira, S. Longstaff, B. Guimaraes; C. Wilson, A. Gordon and M. Almirón. 
11:17 AM38 minutes ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The referees for the match between Newcastle vs Arsenal are: 

Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Richard West, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: Andy Madley, Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

 

11:12 AM43 minutes ago

The Gunners' priority is to keep their undefeated record.

In the outlook, it looks to be the most striking match of Matchday 11, however, it will not be easy to imagine their away win, despite the fact that Arsenal is better placed in the standings, in addition to being going through a very solid moment, being undefeated both in the Premier and leader in the Champions League group. 
The "Gunners" have shown this season that they are up to the task in the most important matches, they have already beaten Manchester City in the Community Shield, then they won in their league cross, in addition to this, they beat Manchester United 3-0 and this will be a great test, as Newcastle is one of the strongest teams. 
Mikel Arteta's squad is in second place with 24 points from 30 played, after seven wins and three draws.
11:07 AMan hour ago

Newcastle arrive motivated after EFL victory

In midweek, the "Magpies" faced the round of 16 in the EFL Cup, getting the victory at Old Trafford, after beating Manchester United 3-0 to eliminate them from the competition, in a game where they were superior in the 90 minutes of the match. 
In their last Premier League match, they drew with Wolverhampton 2-2. In the standings, they are in sixth place with 17 points. 
It should be remembered that Newcastle became one of the Premier League teams with a large capital investment (from Arabia) a couple of years ago and, as a result, they have achieved good results, to the extent of participating in this season's UEFA Champions League, justifying the management of their owners. 
Despite the investment, Eddie Howe's team has taken a different path, as they have not hired the big stars on and off the field; they have mainly sought specific signings, players with a great margin for growth and whose cost does not reach exorbitant figures.
11:02 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the St James’ Park

It is a soccer stadium located in the center of the city of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, in the United Kingdom. 

This enclosure is mythical, since it is one of the fields with more history in England, it has an approximate capacity of 53 thousand spectators. 

It was inaugurated in 1880 and after a little more than 140 years, it is still standing after several improvements and remodeling works. 

It is currently home to Newcastle, one of the most traditional teams in English soccer.

 

10:57 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Newcastle vs Arsenal Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

Arsenal head to St. James' Park looking to maintain their unbeaten season and climb to the top of the table in English soccer. 

VAVEL Logo