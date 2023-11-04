Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The Gunners' priority is to keep their undefeated record.
The "Gunners" have shown this season that they are up to the task in the most important matches, they have already beaten Manchester City in the Community Shield, then they won in their league cross, in addition to this, they beat Manchester United 3-0 and this will be a great test, as Newcastle is one of the strongest teams.
Mikel Arteta's squad is in second place with 24 points from 30 played, after seven wins and three draws.
Newcastle arrive motivated after EFL victory
In their last Premier League match, they drew with Wolverhampton 2-2. In the standings, they are in sixth place with 17 points.
It should be remembered that Newcastle became one of the Premier League teams with a large capital investment (from Arabia) a couple of years ago and, as a result, they have achieved good results, to the extent of participating in this season's UEFA Champions League, justifying the management of their owners.
Despite the investment, Eddie Howe's team has taken a different path, as they have not hired the big stars on and off the field; they have mainly sought specific signings, players with a great margin for growth and whose cost does not reach exorbitant figures.
The match will be played at the St James’ Park
This enclosure is mythical, since it is one of the fields with more history in England, it has an approximate capacity of 53 thousand spectators.
It was inaugurated in 1880 and after a little more than 140 years, it is still standing after several improvements and remodeling works.
It is currently home to Newcastle, one of the most traditional teams in English soccer.
Arsenal head to St. James' Park looking to maintain their unbeaten season and climb to the top of the table in English soccer.