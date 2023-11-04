Al-Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Al-Nassr 

How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Khaleej match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Shahid, DAZN

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Al-Nassr vs Al Khaleej match for Saudi Pro League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr vs Al Khaleej of 4th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Bolivia 2 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Brazil 3 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Chile 2 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Colombia 1 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Ecuador 1  pm: Shahid, DAZN

USA 2 pm ET: Shahid, DAZN

Spain 8 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Mexico 1 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Paraguay 2 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Peru 1 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Uruguay 3 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Venezuela 2 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Probable lineup for Al Khaleej

Al-Haidari; Rebocho, Lopez, Al-Khabrani, Hamsal; Jung, Rodrigues; Narey, Abdulelah, Martins; Sherif.
CR7

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Al-Najjar; Alkhaibari, Alamri, Laporte, Telles; Fofana, Al-Khaibari, Ahmed, Otávio, Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Classification

Al-Danah

In their last five games, Al Khaleej have drawn two and lost one. The team is in 13th place in the Saudi Pro League table with 10 points, just three points above the relegation zone.
Knights of Najd

Al-Nassr have performed well in their last five games in the competition, winning four and drawing one. The Knights of Najd are second in the table with 25 points, four behind leaders Al-Hilal.

The team is coming off a 1-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Arabian King's Cup. 

The team's downside in recent games has been its defense, which has conceded seven goals in the last five games. However, the attack has put the ball in the net 12 times.

Al-Awwal Park Stadium

Al-Awwal Park Stadium, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is currently the home stadium of Al-Nassr FC. The stadium has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2015.

The stadium is named after Saudi Awwal Bank, which signed a US$15 million sponsorship deal for the next three years in April 2023.

The stadium has hosted a number of events, including the Maradona Cup in 2021, which featured a match between Boca Juniors and Barcelona.

Al-Awwal Park Stadium is one of the most popular stadiums in Saudi Arabia and is a popular venue for local and international soccer matches.

Eye on the game

Al-Nassr vs Al Khaleej live this Saturday (4), at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium  at 2 pm ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 12th round of the competition.
