Milan vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Milan vs Udinese Live Score Here
MILAN!
SPEAK UP, PIOLLI!
"I believe that Udinese will adopt You will take a more defensive stance and align yourself with the team. with a low and compact lock. The main difficulties will be finding the right spaces to surprise them, but at the same time not exposing ourselves to counterattacks. We will need to remain calm, patient and compact. Let's put our best team on the field tomorrow; We want to win and then start thinking about the Champions League."
"Loftus-Cheek is here. you will be well and you will be fine. He is available for Udinese, while Pulisic, Chukwueze and Kjær are expected to be back for PSG. In the last two weeks we have had some players out and the rotation has been restricted, but the situation is good. improving. Playing so many matches inevitably increases the likelihood of injuries, and the spectacle also suffers as a result."
"I am extremely satisfied with the group that was formed, as well as with our identity. I can safely say that I never have doubts about unity and cohesion; The guys are welcoming and their attitude has always been top notch. Even in the year we won the Scudetto, we were not as united as this group, but we need to improve our performances from a technical and concentration point of view. Many people work hard here in Milanello; I speak daily with Furlani and Moncada. I have great esteem for Ibra, but the club supports me in everything."
"Romero has trained very well since he arrived. I thought he could have been a little more incisive against Napoli; I'm still not sure if he'll start. tomorrow. Reijnders, like Theo, is not working. decreasing, but we expect more assists and goals from him. Giroud is a great person and player; I've always been lucky enough to coach a lot of high-level strikers, and he's certainly one of them. one of them. We all need to improve, because that 1% more for everyone can make a difference."
"In defense, we have problems with numbers. Maybe we can do something in the January market and, if necessary, the club will be there. ready for it. Simić is an interesting player; he already has You have trained with us in the past and have done so this week too. Musah has great qualities for us and can also play as a wing-back if necessary."
SPEAK UP, CIOFFI!
"Joao Ferreira played a very intense match for 120 minutes, the mistake he made is a mistake. result of fatigue. He is He is one of those players who, seen from the outside, left me in doubt - admits the coach - but he showed what material he is. done.” On the left wing, the competition between Hassane Kamara and Jordan Zemura is on the rise. fierce. The different characteristics of the two allow the coach to make changes based on the match. that "Hassane has experience, is a national team player. He needs to regain the vivacity he always had in the offensive phase. Jordan, on the other hand, is You’re proactive and you’re ready. improving.”.
"I don't worry about the market. I don't care if he goes. although, it will remain or you will become an icon of Udinese. I'm interested in what he does on the field - he answers clearly - He must do what everyone else does, be strong with the ball and even stronger without it. He has the same chances of playing as his teammates, the competition is fierce. fierce.” What matters tomorrow? is "see Udinese, its history."
"He's here. outside there is long, your return must be careful", warns the coach. "He's here. He's available for Milan, I took him to the World Cup because he's a great player. You are an important person in the locker room. Now he is really with us.” Thomas Kristensen is also " about to come back, let's see if he can do it. for tomorrow.” As for Keinan Davis, it will be I need to wait longer, "he had a calf injury and, for a young man of his stature, it is difficult to do so. Better not to risk it. He is Looking forward to coming back, but we need to manage it.”
"Thereá There are many difficult stages, but I am confident in the boys and my team. We communicate a lot and it's a great way to communicate. It's right that players on the field hear the voices of the people they train with. For example, Cristiano Bacci trains dead ball situations, he was the one speaking during the replacement against Monza.”