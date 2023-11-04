Marseille vs Lille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Marseille vs Lille
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Marseille vs Lille as well as the latest information from the Stade Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Marseille vs Lille?
If you want to watch the Marseille vs Lille match, it will be available on Fanatiz USAbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Marseille vs Lille match in Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 16:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England: 20:00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this Lille player
Jonathan David is the big player on this team, despite his shaky start. He has four goals and two assists in 15 games. These figures are a far cry from last season, when he finished with 26 goals and four assists. The Canadian international striker has not scored since September 20 in the UEFA Conference League.
Watch out for this Marseille player
Ismaila Sarr is the club's most outstanding player at the moment. He has three goals and two assists in 11 games this season. He has not scored for almost a month, the last time was on October 8 against Le Havre.
How is Lille coming along?
They have won three consecutive victories and are now unbeaten in six consecutive matches. In their last match, they beat Monaco 2-0 at home. They are currently fourth in Ligue 1 with 18 points and are two points behind the Champions League places and four points behind the leader, currently Nice.
How is Marseille coming along?
Marseille are coming off a win in the Europa League against AEK in their last match. They were due to play Lyon in the Olympique derby, but the match was called off after objects were thrown at the Lyon bus on arrival at the Velodrome stadium. They are currently ninth in Ligue 1 with 12 points, three points behind the European places.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Marseille, who have won 48 times. Lille have won 36 times, while 30 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2023 when Lille won 2-1 at home. In the last six meetings, Lille have drawn or won five of them.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome. The stadium is located in the city of Marseille. It was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity for 67,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Marseille and Lille will meet in the 11th matchday of Ligue 1
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Marseille vs Lille in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.