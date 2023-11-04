Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town as well as the latest information from the ST Andrew. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town?
If you want to watch Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV. If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries: Argentina: 7:00 hrs. Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. Brazil: 10:00 hrs. Chile: 9:00 hrs. Colombia: 9:00 hrs. Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. Spain: 17:00 hrs. Mexico: 9:00 hrs. Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. Peru: 9:00 hrs. Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. England: 15: 00 hrs. USA: 10:00 hrs. Australia: 00:00 hrs. India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Ipswich Town player
Nathan Broadhead, a 25-year-old Welsh midfielder, who has six goals and one assist in the 2023-24 season. He is coming from rest, as he was left out of the squad against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. His last goal was last October 25 in which he scored the winning goal for his team against Bristol City.
Watch out for this Birmingham City player
Jay Stansfield is a young striker with only 20 years of age who has four goals in this start of the season. This player belongs to Fulham, although he is currently on loan at Birmingham.
How are Ipswich Town coming along?
In their last match they suffered. The elimination from the Carabao Cup after losing 1-3 against Fulham. However, in the EFL Championship they have nine consecutive matches without defeat. The last time they lost was on August 26 against Leeds United. They are currently second in the standings, five points behind Leicester City. However, Ipswich have one game in hand.
How are Birmingham City coming along?
They have three consecutive defeats. They have not won since October 6, when they beat West Bromwich 3-1. Right now in the EFL Championship they are in 14th position with 18 points, five points away from the Playoff places.
Background
The head-to-head record of these two teams is in favor of Ipswich Town, who have won 33 times. 27 times Birmingham City have won and 18 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2019 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at ST Andrew's, a stadium located in Birmingham. It was inaugurated in December 1906 and has a capacity for 29409 spectators.
Preview of the match
Birmingham City and Ipswich Town will meet in the 15th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.