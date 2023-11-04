Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Update Live Commentary
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich as well as the latest information from the Signal Iduna Park stadium.
Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?

If you want to watch the match Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, it will be available on ESPN+


What time is the match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in Bundesliga?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.

Brazil: 11:30 hrs.

Chile: 10:30 hrs.

Colombia: 10:30 hrs.

Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.

Spain: 18:30 hrs.

Mexico: 11:30 hrs.

Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.

Peru: 10:30 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:30 hrs. 

England: 16: 30 hrs.

USA: 13:30 hrs.

Australia: 01:30 hrs. 

India: 20:35 hrs.

Tuchel explains that they are going to Dortmund to win

The German coach spoke about the German derby at the pre-match press conference. Tuchel has been positive for this duel. "I think we have enough quality, the form and also the spirit to be in Dortmund to win . We are going there to win."

 

On a possible resignation after losing in the DFB Pokal he settled it: "We have no reason to resign. We have a great run in the Bundesliga and a team in which we have full confidence. We are going to Dortmund to win.  Unfortunately, defeats are part of sport. Now it's time to react.

 

Edin Terzić ready for a special match

The Borussia Dortmund coach commented on the clash at the pre-match press conference: "We always have the full support of our fans, not just at home games. That's extraordinary. Tomorrow it will be full and loud again. We want to do justice to that tomorrow. We are ready to fight for the next victory. 

 

He also pointed out that he knows very well "the strengths and the quality of the opponent. It will be a very difficult task, but we are really looking forward to this special match".

 

Watch out for this Bayern Munich player

Harry Kane is landing on his feet in Munich. In his first matches with the Bavarian team, he has 14 goals and 7 assists in 13 games. He did not play in the DFB Pokal so he is rested, while he has scored in four consecutive matches. In those four he scored a total of seven goals.

 

Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player

Julian Brandt has five goals and five assists in 13 games. He has scored two goals in the last three matches. The 27-year-old German midfielder is playing his fifth consecutive season at Dortmund.

 

How are Bayern Munich coming along?

Bayern Munich suffered one of the biggest defeats in midweek when they lost in the German Cup against a team from the third division of German soccer. While they are undefeated in the Bundesliga. They are currently in second place with 23 points, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen, who are the leaders.
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?

They are coming off a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim in the DFB Pokal, qualifying for the round of 16. They are undefeated in the Bundesliga and their only defeat this season was against PSG in the UEFA Champions League. They are currently fourth in the German league with 21 points, four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.
Background

Bayern Munich have won 66 times in the German derby, while Borussia Dortmund have won 33 times and 35 games have ended in a draw. Borussia Dortmund have won 33 times and 35 matches have ended in a draw. In the last meeting, Bayern Munich won 4-2. It has been more than four years since the last time the Der Klassiker went to Dortmund. It happened in 2019 in the German Supercup.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in April 1974. It has a capacity for 81365 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will meet in the German derby. Duel known as Der Klassiker which corresponds to the 10th round of the Bundesliga.
