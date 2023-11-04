Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in Bundesliga?
Argentina: 10:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs.
USA: 13:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
India: 20:35 hrs.
Tuchel explains that they are going to Dortmund to win
On a possible resignation after losing in the DFB Pokal he settled it: "We have no reason to resign. We have a great run in the Bundesliga and a team in which we have full confidence. We are going to Dortmund to win. Unfortunately, defeats are part of sport. Now it's time to react.
Edin Terzić ready for a special match
He also pointed out that he knows very well "the strengths and the quality of the opponent. It will be a very difficult task, but we are really looking forward to this special match".
Watch out for this Bayern Munich player
Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player
How are Bayern Munich coming along?
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Background
The Stadium