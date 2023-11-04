Betis vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this RCD Mallorca player
Muriqi has four goals and two assists in 11 games. The 29-year-old striker, who is an international with the Kosovo national team, was rested in the Copa del Rey match and did not play a minute. He has not scored since September 30 against Rayo Vallecano.
Watch out for this Real Betis player
Willian José has eight goals and one assist in 12 games at the start of the season. The striker comes from scoring four goals in the Copa del Rey. He also scored in his most recent match in LaLiga EA Sports in which he opened the scoring on the green-and-white ground against CA Osasuna.
How does Mallorca arrive?
The team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre is coming from a 4-0 win over Boiro in the Copa del Rey. However, in the league competition, they have not lost in six consecutive matches. To go back to their last victory they had to go back to September 16, when they beat Celta de Vigo. They are currently 16th in LaLiga EA Sports with nine points, three points above the relegation places.
How is Real Betis coming along?
Positive feelings after beating Hernán Cortés 1-12 in the Copa del Rey and beating CA Osasuna in the last minute in their last home match. They have nine matches without losing and their last defeat was on September 21 against Rangers. They are currently eighth in LaLiga EA Sports with 17 points, just one point from the European places and seven from the Champions League zone.
Background
The balance of clashes between Betis and RCD Mallorca is balanced. 33 times the green-and-white team has won, while 32 duels have been won by the team from Vermilion. The remaining 14 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023, when Real Betis won 1-0. The Andalusian team has won or drawn in the last eight duels against Mallorca.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín stadium. Stadium located in the city of Seville, which was inaugurated in March 1929 and has a capacity for 60721 spectators.
Preview of the match
Real Betis and RCD Mallorca will meet in the match corresponding to the 12th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
