Chaves vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Portugal
Foto: Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:26 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Chaves vs Benfica on TV in real time?

Chaves - Benfica
Portugal League

Date: November 4, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Venue: Estádio Municipal, in Chaves, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

11:21 PM2 hours ago

When is the match between Chaves and Benfica, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Chaves and Benfica will kick off at 12:30 pm (Brasília time) at the Estádio Municipal in Chaves, Portugal, in the 10th round of the Liga Portugal 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:16 PM2 hours ago

Chaves' probable line-up

Hugo Souza; Bruno Rodrigues, Steven Vitoria and João Queirós; Carraça, Guimarães, Ruben Ribeiro and Sandro Cruz; Ruben Lameiras, Héctor Hernández and João Correia. 
11:11 PM2 hours ago

Benfica's probable line-up

Trubin; Nicolas Otamendi, António Silva and Felipe Morato; Aursnes, João Mário, Florentino Luís and Juan Bernat; Rafa Silva and Di Maria; Arthur Cabral. 
11:06 PM2 hours ago

Arthur Cabral is new!

The Eagles come into the match on the back of a win against Arouca in the League Cup. Looking to keep the run going, Roger Schmidt is likely to make few changes to his starting line-up. Bernat forms the midfield quartet alongside Florentino Luís, Aursnes and João Mário. New to the attack is Arthur Cabral.
11:01 PM2 hours ago

The new addition in Chaves

The Flavians are looking to get maximum points at home and to do so, Moreno Teixeira is likely to keep the same formation as in recent games. The new addition is João Queirós, who will form the defensive trio with Bruno Rodrigues and Steven Vitoria.
10:56 PM2 hours ago

Benfica:

Benfica added another tournament to their busy schedule on Tuesday, October 31. They made their debut in the Portuguese League Cup against Arouca. The match was the second round of the tournament's group stage. Despite playing away from home, the Lisbon side had no trouble winning 2-0. The goals came from Di Maria in the 26th minute and Artur Cabral in the 29th minute.

They are in Group B. The win put them level on points with Arouca, who have already played their two games. They only need a draw at home against Second Division side AVS to secure their place in the semi-finals. The match is scheduled for December 21. In the Portuguese Cup, they beat SC Lusitânia 4-1 to advance to the fourth round. In the Champions League, the situation is difficult. They lost all three games in the first round of the group stage. On Wednesday, November 8, they face Real Sociedad in Spain.

In the Portuguese league, they stumbled in the previous round. Having the opportunity to play at the Luz stadium, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia. With just 22 points (seven wins, one draw and one defeat), they now share second place with Porto, although their rivals are in third place when the play-off criteria are taken into account. They are three points behind Sporting, the leaders. As visitors, however, they have the best record in the competition. Of the 15 points they've scored in column two, they've won 12 (four wins and one defeat). They have scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Benfica
Benfica

 

10:51 PM2 hours ago

Chaves:

On Saturday, October 28, Chaves opened their period of exclusive dedication to the Portuguese Championship. The team, which had failed to get past the preliminary stage of the Portuguese League Cup and thus missed out on the group stage, fell in their opening game in the Portuguese Cup against little Canelas 2010, a team from the Third Division.

The result was disastrous against Vitória de Guimarães, in their first game since only the Portuguese League became part of their schedule. They were thrashed 5-0. This interrupted the upward trajectory they had established in the tournament. In the previous rounds, they had scored two wins and a draw. That was enough to get them out of the relegation zone.

In Guimarães, their performance was compromised by the sending off of Ygor Nogueira in the 44th minute. However, at that point they were already 2-0 down. With seven points (two wins, one draw and six defeats), they occupy fourteenth place in the Portuguese Championship. One point above Vizela, in sixteenth place and the first team in the relegation zone. On home soil, they are the twelfth best team in the tournament. Of the 12 points they've played for as column one, they've won four (one win, one draw and two defeats). It has scored nine goals and conceded ten.

10:46 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Chaves and Benfica is valid for the 10th round of the Liga Portugal 2023/24

Chaves return to action looking to bounce back from the 5-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Vitória de Guimarães. The result left the team with seven points and in 14th place in the Portuguese League.

After seven wins in a row, Benfica were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia on matchday nine. The team reached 22 points, occupying second place in the Portuguese League. However, the gap to leaders Sporting has increased to three points.

Chaves-Benfica is this Saturday (04), at 12:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Municipal Stadium, in Chaves, Portugal. The match is for the 10th round of the Liga Portugal 2023/24, the new season of the Portuguese league.

10:41 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Chaves vs Benfica live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Chaves on one side. On the other is Benfica. Follow everything about the Portuguese duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo