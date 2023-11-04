Chaves vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Portugal

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the match between Chaves and Benfica, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
They are in Group B. The win put them level on points with Arouca, who have already played their two games. They only need a draw at home against Second Division side AVS to secure their place in the semi-finals. The match is scheduled for December 21. In the Portuguese Cup, they beat SC Lusitânia 4-1 to advance to the fourth round. In the Champions League, the situation is difficult. They lost all three games in the first round of the group stage. On Wednesday, November 8, they face Real Sociedad in Spain.
In the Portuguese league, they stumbled in the previous round. Having the opportunity to play at the Luz stadium, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia. With just 22 points (seven wins, one draw and one defeat), they now share second place with Porto, although their rivals are in third place when the play-off criteria are taken into account. They are three points behind Sporting, the leaders. As visitors, however, they have the best record in the competition. Of the 15 points they've scored in column two, they've won 12 (four wins and one defeat). They have scored 11 goals and conceded seven.
Chaves:
The result was disastrous against Vitória de Guimarães, in their first game since only the Portuguese League became part of their schedule. They were thrashed 5-0. This interrupted the upward trajectory they had established in the tournament. In the previous rounds, they had scored two wins and a draw. That was enough to get them out of the relegation zone.
In Guimarães, their performance was compromised by the sending off of Ygor Nogueira in the 44th minute. However, at that point they were already 2-0 down. With seven points (two wins, one draw and six defeats), they occupy fourteenth place in the Portuguese Championship. One point above Vizela, in sixteenth place and the first team in the relegation zone. On home soil, they are the twelfth best team in the tournament. Of the 12 points they've played for as column one, they've won four (one win, one draw and two defeats). It has scored nine goals and conceded ten.
TIME AND PLACE!
Chaves return to action looking to bounce back from the 5-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Vitória de Guimarães. The result left the team with seven points and in 14th place in the Portuguese League.
After seven wins in a row, Benfica were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia on matchday nine. The team reached 22 points, occupying second place in the Portuguese League. However, the gap to leaders Sporting has increased to three points.
Chaves-Benfica is this Saturday (04), at 12:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Municipal Stadium, in Chaves, Portugal. The match is for the 10th round of the Liga Portugal 2023/24, the new season of the Portuguese league.
Portugal League
Date: November 4, 2023
Time: 12:30 pm (Brasilia time)
Venue: Estádio Municipal, in Chaves, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).