Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona on TV in real time?
The match is valid for matchday 12 of La Liga and pits the fourth and fifth-placed teams in the league against each other
Real Sociedad's probable line-up:
Barcelona line-up:
Kounde, Lewandowski and Brazilian Raphinha, who returned from injury in the derby against Real Madrid, have indeed recovered and are still on the list.
The big game on Sunday is Real Madrid. They host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The visitors, on 17 points, are dreaming of getting closer to the places in the next continental competitions.
Victory could also help boost team morale for next Tuesday's Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk, which has the potential to seal Barcelona's place in the last 16.
Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, who have been sidelined for several games, returned in time for the derby against Real Madrid, but were only options on the bench. For the game against Real Sociedad, there's a better chance of both of them featuring in the starting line-up. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are back in training and could be included in the squad for this match.
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad have yet to lose a home game this season in all competitions, and are leading Group D in the Champions League alongside Inter Milan, RB Salzburg and Benfica.
Striker Ander Barrenetxea, who came off injured against Rayo Vallecano, should be fine to face Barcelona. However, Andre Silva, Kieran Tierney and Martin Merquelanz are confirmed absentees for coach Imanol Alguacil.
Barcelona take to the pitch on Saturday in the 12th round of LaLiga to face a real challenge. They face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián at 5pm (local time). Barça are on 24 points, in fourth place, and are looking to move closer to the top of the table.
The task is complicated by the fact that Real Sociedad are also enjoying a good La Liga campaign. They have 19 points and are in fifth place, with dreams of joining the pack that will be fighting for a place in the next Champions League.
Real Sociedad-Barcelona meet this Saturday (28) in Spain for the eleventh round of LaLiga 2023/24. At the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, the two teams will meet and you'll be able to follow everything live on Star+ from 17:00 (Brasilia time).
LaLiga
Date: November 4, 2023
Time: 4 pm ET
Venue: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián, Spain
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).