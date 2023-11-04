Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga
Foto: Barcelona

The match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will kick off at 4 pm ET at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain, in the 12th round of LaLiga 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live.

The match is valid for matchday 12 of La Liga and pits the fourth and fifth-placed teams in the league against each other

Real Sociedad's probable line-up:

Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.
Barcelona line-up:

Ter Stegen; João Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Kounde, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Oriol Romeu, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, João Felix. 

Kounde, Lewandowski and Brazilian Raphinha, who returned from injury in the derby against Real Madrid, have indeed recovered and are still on the list.

Fighting in the lead:

Also on Saturday, Girona, who have 28 points and started the day defending top spot alongside Real Madrid, will also be playing as visitors. But they'll face Osasuna, who have 13 points in the middle of the table.

The big game on Sunday is Real Madrid. They host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The visitors, on 17 points, are dreaming of getting closer to the places in the next continental competitions.

Xavi Hernández

"We're not talking about an easy rival to beat, especially playing in front of their own fans. But we're aware that we can neutralize their strengths and get a good result", said Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández.
Barcelona

Barcelona come into their clash with Real Sociedad after suffering a setback against Real Madrid in the last La Liga match at the Estadio Olimpico de Barcelona, the club's home while the Camp Nou undergoes renovations. After taking the lead, the Catalan side saw their capital rivals turn the game around 2-1, with Jude Bellingham scoring. To stay within touching distance of league leaders Real Madrid and Girona, winning away from home is now essential for Xavi Hernández's side.

Victory could also help boost team morale for next Tuesday's Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk, which has the potential to seal Barcelona's place in the last 16.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, who have been sidelined for several games, returned in time for the derby against Real Madrid, but were only options on the bench. For the game against Real Sociedad, there's a better chance of both of them featuring in the starting line-up. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are back in training and could be included in the squad for this match.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are going through an unstable period in La Liga, having drawn one, won one and lost one of their last three games. Despite this, the Basque side remain in fifth place, but have seen the gap to the teams ahead of them widen. They are five points behind Barcelona, who are in fourth place.

Real Sociedad have yet to lose a home game this season in all competitions, and are leading Group D in the Champions League alongside Inter Milan, RB Salzburg and Benfica.

Striker Ander Barrenetxea, who came off injured against Rayo Vallecano, should be fine to face Barcelona. However, Andre Silva, Kieran Tierney and Martin Merquelanz are confirmed absentees for coach Imanol Alguacil. 

Barcelona take to the pitch on Saturday in the 12th round of LaLiga to face a real challenge. They face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián at 5pm (local time). Barça are on 24 points, in fourth place, and are looking to move closer to the top of the table.

The task is complicated by the fact that Real Sociedad are also enjoying a good La Liga campaign. They have 19 points and are in fifth place, with dreams of joining the pack that will be fighting for a place in the next Champions League.

