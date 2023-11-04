Boca Juniors vs Fluminense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Copa Libertadores Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Boca Jrs vs Fluminense live from the Copa Libertadores 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Boca Juniors vs Fluminense live corresponding to the Grand Final of the Copa Libertadores 2023, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Maracaná. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Boca Jrs. vs Fluminense online and live from the Copa Libertadores 2023?
This is the start time of the Boca Jrs match. vs Fluminense in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 20 hours on Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Paramount+
Chile: 20 hours on Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 20 hours on beIN SPORTS
Spain: 01 hours in LaLiga+
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN / Star+
Paraguay: 21 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Boca's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra, Luis Advíncula, Ignacio Fernández, Guillermo Fernández, Valentín Barco, Cristian Medina, Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel.
Edinson Cavani, a must see player!
The Boca Jrs forward. He is one of the most important figures on the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to being at the top of the region from CONMEBOL. During this season he played 13 games, where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. Cavani came to Boca to win the Copa Libertadores and now he will have to achieve it.
How does Boca Juniors get here?
Boca enters this Copa Libertadores duel with the goal of the team fighting to get to the final and be among the biggest teams in South America. These come after finishing last season of the Argentine Professional League in seventh place in the first phase and one year away from achieving their 35th title in the highest category of Argentine football. The team has made several moves for this season. Some interesting players in the squad are Edison Cavani, Luca Langoni, Oscar Romero, Miguel Merentiel, Dario Benedetto and Martín Payero. Boca Jrs. He has not shown his best level due to the many injuries he has suffered with fundamental losses in the central defense and the team's starting forward throughout the season in Argentina. Until this date, the team is in seventh position, after 13 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses for a total of 44 points. Boca is the favorite to win this key and advance to the next round of the Copa Libertadores.
Last Fluminense lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Fábio, Felipe Melo, Nino, Marcelo, Guga, Ganso, André, Alexsander, Germán Cano, Keno and Jhon Arias.
Ganso, a must see player!
The Fluminense midfielder is one of the most important figures on the team. He seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to be among the best on the continent, he will be able to have many more minutes to play. show their quality and help the team fight for the title. During last season he played 27 games, where he got 4 goals and 10 assists with Fluminense. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Fluminense arrive?
Fluminense from Brazil enters this duel with the objective of the team fighting for a place at the top of the Copa Libertadores, after finishing in eighth place in the Brazilian Serie A with 45 points, after 13 victories , 6 draws and 12 defeats. The team has made several additions and has a squad with interesting names, the most important being Paulo Henrique Ganso, Marcelo, Alexander, Marlon, Jhon Kennedy, Fabio, Felipe Melo, Leo Fernández and Germán Cano. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Copa Libertadores, where they will seek their second title. Fluminense will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship, they arrive after leaving Internacional de Porto Alegre out on penalties and now, despite the fact that they will not be locals, the Brazilians will want to take advantage of their stay at the Maracaná to put the Brazilian fans on his side, when he faces one of the great Argentine teams like Boca Jrs.
Where's the game?
The Maracaná located in the city of Rio de Janeiro will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to add one more title to the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This stadium has capacity for 78,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1950.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Fluminense, corresponding to the Grand Final of the Copa Libertadores 2023. The match will take place at the Maracaná, at 4 p.m.