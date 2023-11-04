Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
It will be televised by streaming service through Paramount.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Wolves
Hwang Hee Chan, is the key player for Wolves, the Dutch naturalized Korean striker is one of the most regular players of Sheffield United, he has 10 appearances in the season, has 6 goals and has given one assist in this season.
Key player - Sheffield United
Gustavo Martin Emilio Hamer, is the key player for Sheffield, the Dutch nationalized player is one of the most regular players for Sheffield United, he has 9 appearances in the season, has 2 goals and no assists this season.
Head to head: Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton
This Saturday's match will be the 119th duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 40 wins for Sheffield United against 41 for Wolverhampton, in addition to 37 draws.
In the Premier League, both teams have met in 4 matches, Wolves have two wins against Sheffield United's one win and one draw.
Wolverhampton want to escape the ghost of relegation
Their distance from the red zone although somewhat comfortable, does not allow them a sigh, Wolverhampton want to keep their seat in the Premier League, for that a victory against a team located in the last place would allow them to take a great distance as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
Sheffield United seeks to get out of the basement
The local Sheffield United completes a risky season, has remained in the lower zone and occupies the last place in the championship with 1 point. However, they are 5 points away from salvation, so, a win against Wolverhampton would be a good boost to get ahead in the salvation issue.
The Premier League plays its eleventh matchday
Both Wolverhampton and Sheffield United have been linked to the relegation battle, although Wolves are a bit far from the relegation places, Sheffield United has been hit hard after their return to the elite of English soccer, so far they have no wins this season.
The Stadium
Bramall Lane is the home ground of Premier League side Sheffield United. The stadium was inaugurated in April 1855, being one of the oldest stadiums in the world and has a capacity of 32050 spectators.
Welcome to the live broadcast of Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton, matchday 11 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Bramall Lane, at 11:00 am.