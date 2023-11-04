Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla live on TV
Where and how to watch Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla online and live
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Sevilla FC
Key player - Celta de Vigo
Pre-match statements
"They still haven't found what they are looking for. They have great players who still don't fit in and let's hope that Diego Alonso is the coach who can get the best out of them, but after this match".
Diego Alonso: "Celta, Celta and Celta. 90 minutes focused on what we have to do, and next week will come. You always need to win. The pressure from that place is the same, because we put it on ourselves. That's how we feel, beyond the situation we are in. Now we have to do well again and get the three points we deserve".
"I don't agree that the ball has to be played all the time. I'm not an extremist and I believe that the game must always seek to generate advantages. It's a mixture of seeing what the opponent offers us in order to gain more advantages. It has more to do with understanding what is happening in the match and looking for superiority to advance with the ball and, if not, we will look for alternatives".
Possible starting line-up
Sevilla FC: Nyland; Juanlu, Bade, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Soumare, Sow, Rakitic; Lukebakio, Ocampos and En-Nesyri.