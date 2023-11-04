Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Stay tuned to follow Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de Balaidos. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla online and live

If you want to watch Celta vs Sevilla, you can follow the match on ESPN+ and ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Sevilla FC

Youssef En-Nesyri is one of Sevilla's most regular players, he has 9 appearances in the season, has 3 goals and no assists this term. He comes from scoring for Copa, in the victory against Quintanar by 3-0. 
Key player - Celta de Vigo

Jørgen Strand Larsen is one of Celta Vigo's most regular players, he has 11 appearances in the season, has 3 goals and no assists this season. He has been involved in 30% of the goals scored by his team.
Pre-match statements

Rafa Benítez: "We are all aware of the importance of the match. We come with some confidence from the last match and some discomfort from situations that have arisen during the season. We have to redirect that and shape it to give us energy".

"They still haven't found what they are looking for. They have great players who still don't fit in and let's hope that Diego Alonso is the coach who can get the best out of them, but after this match".

Diego Alonso: "Celta, Celta and Celta. 90 minutes focused on what we have to do, and next week will come. You always need to win. The pressure from that place is the same, because we put it on ourselves. That's how we feel, beyond the situation we are in. Now we have to do well again and get the three points we deserve".

"I don't agree that the ball has to be played all the time. I'm not an extremist and I believe that the game must always seek to generate advantages. It's a mixture of seeing what the opponent offers us in order to gain more advantages. It has more to do with understanding what is happening in the match and looking for superiority to advance with the ball and, if not, we will look for alternatives".

Possible starting line-up

RC Celta: Guaita; Mingueza, Starfelt, Unai, Manu Sanchez; Carles Perez, Tapia, Dotor, Bamba; Aspas and Larsen.

Sevilla FC: Nyland; Juanlu, Bade, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Soumare, Sow, Rakitic; Lukebakio, Ocampos and En-Nesyri.

Sevilla wants to win to stay away from the relegation zone

Sevilla FC must turn the page if its real intention is to get into the European places, and try from this Saturday to recover the large number of points lost in these first days of the league. The Andalusian team is not having a good time at the beginning of the season, and they do not want to go through the same ordeal of the previous season. So far, two wins in ten matches, none of them with Diego Alonso or as away team.
Celta seeks to get out of the relegation zone

The start of the season has not been good for the Vigo team, with 6 points in 11 games, currently occupies one of the places that would lead directly to the second division. To do so, they will have to get back on track at home, starting this Saturday when they face Sevilla.
One more day of LaLiga

This Saturday another LaLiga matchday is played, this time Celta de Vigo receives Sevilla FC at home, everything that happens in this match we tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The Stadium

The Balaidos Stadium is the home of Celta de Vigo. The stadium was inaugurated in December 1928 and has a capacity of 29,000 spectators.
Welcome

Welcome to the Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla live broadcast, corresponding to the 12th round of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de Balaidos, at 1:30 pm.
