America vs Xolos Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Follow the live score of America vs Xolos Tijuana here. Everything you need to know about this Liga MX matchday 16 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Azteca Stadium, home of the Aguilas del America. Don't miss a single detail of the America vs Xolos Tijuana match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch America vs Xolos Tijuana Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game America - Xolos Tijuana live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA and Univision

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Univision NOW

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is America vs Xolos Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the América vs Xolos match on November 4 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM

to be confirmed

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Last lineup America

Luis Ángel Malagón, Kevin Álvarez, Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Salvador Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Henry Martín.
Last lineup Xolos Tijuana

A. Rodríguez;, N. Díaz, K. Balanta, D. Barbosa; S. Martínez, F. Madrigal, L. Rodríguez, C. Rivera, F. Contreras, D. Blanco; C. González.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this América vs Xolos Tijuana will be Oscar Mejía García; Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza, first line; Vicente Jassiel Reynoso Arce, second line; Manuel Alfonso Martínez Sánchez, fourth assistant.
How does Xolos Tijuana arrive?

On the other hand, Miguel Herrera will once again face his former team: América. The Xolos have obtained important victories in the last few days that have allowed them to climb to fifth place in the general table, accumulating 23 points from 7 wins, 2 ties and 6 defeats. The border team is only behind América, Tigres, Rayados and Chivas, which makes it all the more important for the Xolos to get a win against the Águilas.

In their most recent match, Piojo Herrera's team won 2-0 at home against the reigning Mexican soccer champion, Tigres.

How does America arrive?

The Aguilas del America, led by André Jardine in his first tournament, arrive at this matchday as the absolute leader of the Apertura 2023 general table, registering 36 points in the championship and with hopes of reaching the 42-point mark, product of 11 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.In their most recent match, the Americanistas won by the minimum in their visit to the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, where they defeated Atlético de San Luis by a score of 1-0. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak with consecutive victories.

Matchday 16, Apertura 2023

We are now entering the final stretch of this Liga MX competition! And today, to continue with the Saturday matchday of this Apertura 2023, we will have a very attractive match between the Aguilas del America who will host the Xolos de Tijuana. The locals want to take advantage of the match at home to continue with the good streak and also take advantage of the irregular step of the frontiersmen. Both teams want to go for the victory in this new matchday and thus give a joy to their respective fans in the whole country .
The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium

The match America vs Xolos Tijuana will be played at the Coloso de Santa Ursula, better known as the Azteca Stadium, which is located in Mexico City, CDMX. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 pm (ET).
