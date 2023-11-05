Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish League Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC in a Scottish League Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC match in the Scottish League Cup.
What time is Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC match for Scottish League Cup?
This is the start time of the game Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC of November 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 16:00 hours
Mexico: 09:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 16:00 hours
Where and how to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount.
If you want to watch the Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Rangers player
The 28 year old Nigerian attacker, Cyriel Dessers has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers, the striker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the Scottish league and 2 assists, currently he has 3 goals in 10 games, in this tournament he has one goal.
Watch out for this Heart player
Scotland attacker, 28 year old Lawrence Shankland has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Scotland attacker Lawrence Shankland, the attacker will play his twelfth game in his local league, in the past he played 33 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, scoring 24 goals in the Scottish league and 4 assists, currently he has 3 goals and in this tournament in 2 games he has 1 goal.
How are Rangers coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 0-5 against Dundee, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Dundee 0 - 5 Rangers, Nov. 1, 2023, Scottish Premiership
Rangers 2 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Oct. 29, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Sparta Prague 0 - 0 Rangers, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Rangers 4 - 0 Hibernian, Oct. 21, 2023, Scottish Premier League
St Mirren 0 - 3 Rangers, Oct. 8, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Dundee 0 - 5 Rangers, Nov. 1, 2023, Scottish Premiership
Rangers 2 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Oct. 29, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Sparta Prague 0 - 0 Rangers, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Rangers 4 - 0 Hibernian, Oct. 21, 2023, Scottish Premier League
St Mirren 0 - 3 Rangers, Oct. 8, 2023, Scottish Premier League
How is Heart doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Livingston, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Heart of Midlothian 1 - 0 Livingston, Nov. 1, 2023, Scottish Premiership
Rangers 2 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Oct. 29, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Heart of Midlothian 1 - 4 Celtic, Oct. 22, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Heart of Midlothian 2 - 2 Hibernian, Oct. 7, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Ross County 0 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Sept. 30, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Heart of Midlothian 1 - 0 Livingston, Nov. 1, 2023, Scottish Premiership
Rangers 2 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Oct. 29, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Heart of Midlothian 1 - 4 Celtic, Oct. 22, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Heart of Midlothian 2 - 2 Hibernian, Oct. 7, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Ross County 0 - 1 Heart of Midlothian, Sept. 30, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers FC Scottish League Cup match. The match will take place at Hampden Park, at 11:00.