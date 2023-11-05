Ajax vs SC Heerenveen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ajax vs SC Heerenveen in a Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs SC Heerenveen match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Ajax vs SC Heerenveen match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs SC Heerenveen of November 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:45 noon
Chile: 12:45 noon
Colombia: 10:45 a.m.
Peru: 10:45 a.m.
USA: 11:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:45 noon
Paraguay: 12:45 noon ET
Spain: 16:45 hours
Where and how to watch Ajax vs SC Heerenveen live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch the Ajax vs SC Heerenveen in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Ajax player
Holland attacker, 26 year old Steven Bergwijn has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The Dutch striker, Steven Bergwijn, will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 28 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, scoring 12 goals in the Dutch league and 5 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 8 games.
Watch out for this Hereeveen player
The attacker from Norway, 22 year old Osame Sahraoui has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Norway striker Osame Sahraoui, the striker will play his eleventh game in his local league, in the past he played 14 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Dutch league and 6 assists, he currently has 4 goals.
How is Hereeveen coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against VVV-Venlo, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Heerenveen 5 - 1 VVVV-Venlo, Oct. 31, 2023, Dutch Cup
Heerenveen 3 - 0 Heracles Almelo, Oct. 28, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 3 - 0 Heerenveen, Oct. 21, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Heerenveen 1 - 1 NEC Nijmegen, Oct. 7, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente 1 - 0 Heerenveen, Sept. 30, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How is Ajax doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against FC Volendam, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ajax Amsterdam 2 - 0 FC Volendam, Nov. 2, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 5 - 2 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 29, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 0 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
FC Utrecht 4 - 3 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 22, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 1 - 2 AZ Alkmaar, Oct. 8, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ajax vs SC Heerenveen Eredivisie match. The match will take place at Amsterdam Arena, at 11:45 am.