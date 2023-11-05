Chivas vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live online
What time is the match of Chivas vs Cruz Azul corresponding to Day 16 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Chivas vs Cruz Azul match on November 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:05 hours
Bolivia: 21:05 hours
Brazil: 21:05 hours
Chile: 21:05 hours
Colombia: 21:05 hours
Ecuador: 21:05 hours
United States: 23:05 hours PT and 01:05 hours ET
Mexico: 21:05 hours
Paraguay: 22:05 hours
Peru: 22:05 hours
Uruguay: 01:05 hours
Venezuela: 21:05 hours
Japan: 21:05 hours
India: 08:05 hours
Nigeria: 14:05 hours
South Africa: 15:05 hours
Australia: 15:05 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:05 hours
Cruz Azul Statements
For the Celestes, there is no tomorrow, which is why Cruz Azul's coach, Joaquin Moreno, after the victory over Bravos de Ciudad Juarez, declared that they will go all out in the next match against Chivas: "We must take things with moderation, these two victories have given us motivation and while we still have life we will give everything to get into the playoffs. We have no margin for error, the group is aware of that, and on Saturday we will look to fight and try to get the points we need to get into the playoffs", said the strategist at the press conference.
Chivas Statements
Despite the victory at the Corregidora, the Serbian helmsman of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovic, was upset by the refereeing: "Proud of the game, the effort and the courage we showed on this field as a team, of everyone," said the coach at a press conference at the end of the match.
Last Cruz Azul lineup
Andres Gudiño, Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Kevin Castaño, Uriel Antuna, Angel Sepulveda, Ignacio Rivero, Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rodriguez, Juan Escobar, Rodolfo Rotondi.
Latest Chivas lineup
Miguel Jimenez, Jesus Sanchez, Gilberto Sepulveda, Raul Martinez, Cristian Calderon, Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Beltran, Erik Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Pavel Perez, Ricardo Marin
How is Cruz Azul arriving?
Joaquin Moreno's La Maquina is coming off a 2-0 win over Bravos de Ciudad Juarez at the Estadio Azteca, a goal by their goal scorer, Angel Sepulveda and another by Uriel Antuna gave the Celestes life after their second win in a row, but they need to beat Chivas and Puebla in order to qualify for the Play-In; However, they need to beat Chivas and Puebla in order to qualify for the Play-In, so there is no longer any margin for error for the Cementero helmsman and his players.
How does Guadalajara arrive?
Chivas comes into this match after winning three points after an important victory at the Estadio Corregidora by a final score of 1-2 against Gallos Blancos del Queréacute; a result that places them momentarily in fourth place, with one foot in the direct playoffs, just behind Rayados, Tigres and Amparo. This result places them momentarily in fourth place, with one foot in the direct playoffs, only behind Rayados, Tigres and America.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul to be played at Akron Stadium
The Chivas vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Akron Stadium, located in the city of Guadalajara. The stadium has a capacity of 45,000 fans.
Rojiblancos and Celestes, two different realities
The Rebaño Sagrado, located in fourth place, depends on itself and is already thinking about climbing up the general table to secure its ticket to the direct playoffs, however, it will receive a dangerous Cruz Azul, located in the fourteenth place, with aspirations that are still mathematically possible; with aspirations still mathematically possible, which after a nightmare season, will play a final against the red and white team in order to continue with the dream of reaching the Play-In.
Time to meet the guests of the "Fiesta Grande" and the Play-In is approaching.
With only two rounds remaining in the regular tournament, the number of places to qualify for the direct playoffs, also known as the "big party" of Mexican soccer, and to qualify for the new Liga MX Play-In format, in which only the teams located in the sixth position at the top will be able to advance.
