Pumas vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Pumas

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Pumas vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the CU Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
USA Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

USA Time: 2:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pumas vs Atlas: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Atlas: of Saturday, November 5th 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, November 5, 2023

14:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Sunday, November 5, 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Sunday, November 5, 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Sunday, November 5, 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Sunday, November 5, 2023

13:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Sunday, November 5, 2023

13:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Sunday, November 5, 2023

18:00 hours

no transmission.

Canada

Sunday, November 5, 2023

14:00 hours

no transmission.

USA

Sunday, November 5, 2023

14:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Sunday, November 5, 2023

12:00 hours

In VIX +.

Paraguay

Sunday, November 5, 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Sunday, November 5, 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Sunday, November 5, 2023

13:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Sunday, November 5, 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.
Player to watch for Pumas

The return of the prodigal son is back. César Saúl Huerta is the player to follow for Pumas. With 13 games he is the best element in the offense that is fighting for the scoring championship. This being Chino's best season in his career. With 7 goals in 1081 minutes, 5 yellow cards and 1 red card.

Player to watch for Atlas

Jordy Josué Caicedo is the player to follow for the rojinegro. With 12 games in the tournament, he with 5 goals in the tournament in 967 minutes and 3 yellow cards. Being the best man in the Academy's offense, since Furch and Quiñones left he has been the player with the most goals in the absence of Huevo Lozano due to injury and the bad season of Mudo Aguirre.
Back to the game

El Turco Mohamed and Chino Huerta return to the university field against Atlas. After the suspensions they had last week and they could not be against León. The scorer and idol of the Auriazul fans will once again see the best player on his team.

How is Atlas doing?

The foxes are coming off a terrible streak with 5 days without winning. Their last victory was on matchday 9. Pumas and Necaxa will be their last 2 games in the league and from there they will end their participation in the league. Going on vacation early. Because they are at the bottom of the table.
How are Pumas doing?

The university students have just lost a good amount of points for 3 consecutive weeks. Two losses and a draw. In their last game they tied against León. At home they lost to Rayados by the minimum. Their last victories were against Cruz Azul and Gallos.
They were left without a technician

Benjamín Mora ended up leaving the Academy. There was no more time. The bad season of the former two-time champion is over. Omar Flores is the interim coach of the team, who lost in his debut against Pachuca
The end of the season is approaching

The Liga MX season is about to end. With 2 days left. Where the majority of teams seek to secure their place in the league or reclassification. Others will only finish out of pride and obligation.
Teams like Tigres and América already have a safe ticket for the league. Pumas, Toluca, León and Mazatlán continue fighting to see if they enter the reclassification.
Pachuca, Juárez, Santos, Cruz Azul and Puebla still have the candle lit to see if they qualify in the Play in. Atlas, Gallos and Necaxa have been eliminated.
