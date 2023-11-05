Pumas vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Pumas vs Atlas Live Score
How to watch Pumas vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pumas vs Atlas: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In VIX +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
The end of the season is approaching
Teams like Tigres and América already have a safe ticket for the league. Pumas, Toluca, León and Mazatlán continue fighting to see if they enter the reclassification.
Pachuca, Juárez, Santos, Cruz Azul and Puebla still have the candle lit to see if they qualify in the Play in. Atlas, Gallos and Necaxa have been eliminated.